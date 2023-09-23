    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

    Lyle Fitzsimmons Featured Columnist III September 23, 2023

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Opponents Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan and Mateusz Gamrot of Poland face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Seasons change. Calendars change.

      But, like a leaf-covered snowball down a mountain, the UFC continues rolling.

      The mixed martial arts conglomerate is greeting the arrival of autumn in northern hemisphere with a loaded, albeit not particularly star-studded Fight Night card live from the promotion's cozy Apex home in the Nevada desert.

      Ranked lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will vie for positioning in the 155-pound ranks in the main event of an 11-bout card that also features ranked matchups at featherweight and strawweight in the show's co-main and No. 3 slots, respectively.

      The B/R combat sports team is in place to take in all the action and produce the definitive list of the event's winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and leave a thought of your own in the comments section.

    Full Card Results

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Opponents Mohammed Usman of Nigeria and Jake Collier face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Main Card

      Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

      Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

      Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

      Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

      Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

      Preliminary Card

      Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

      Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

      Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

      Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

      Mizuki vs. Hannah Goldy

      Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

