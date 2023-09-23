The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight NightSeptember 23, 2023
The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night
Seasons change. Calendars change.
But, like a leaf-covered snowball down a mountain, the UFC continues rolling.
The mixed martial arts conglomerate is greeting the arrival of autumn in northern hemisphere with a loaded, albeit not particularly star-studded Fight Night card live from the promotion's cozy Apex home in the Nevada desert.
Ranked lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will vie for positioning in the 155-pound ranks in the main event of an 11-bout card that also features ranked matchups at featherweight and strawweight in the show's co-main and No. 3 slots, respectively.
The B/R combat sports team is in place to take in all the action and produce the definitive list of the event's winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and leave a thought of your own in the comments section.
Full Card Results
Main Card
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary Card
Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
Mizuki vs. Hannah Goldy
Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon