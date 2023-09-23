The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

0 of 1

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Seasons change. Calendars change.

But, like a leaf-covered snowball down a mountain, the UFC continues rolling.

The mixed martial arts conglomerate is greeting the arrival of autumn in northern hemisphere with a loaded, albeit not particularly star-studded Fight Night card live from the promotion's cozy Apex home in the Nevada desert.

Ranked lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will vie for positioning in the 155-pound ranks in the main event of an 11-bout card that also features ranked matchups at featherweight and strawweight in the show's co-main and No. 3 slots, respectively.