Windhorst Predicts Giannis' Next Contract Won't Be with Bucks amid Rumors on Future

Windhorst Predicts Giannis' Next Contract Won't Be with Bucks amid Rumors on FutureSeptember 23, 2023
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
As Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps talking about where the future might take him, one prominent analyst is predicting the 28-year-old's long-term outlook likely won't include the Milwaukee Bucks.
Appearing on NBA Today, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he would predict Antetokounmpo's next contract will "probably" be with another team.
