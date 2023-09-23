NFL Rumors: Bengals' Joe Burrow Is 'Trending Well' amid Calf Injury, Is 'Day-to-Day'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite dealing with a calf injury that has limited his play to start this season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is doing well in his recovery process.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Burrow is "trending well" and is considered "day-to-day" in his recovery from the injury:

"Joe Burrow is truly day-to-day. I checked with a source over in Cincinnati and they said he's trending well, but they just want to see how he feels today because he's been limited participation at best yesterday, day before, didn't practice, so they're hoping that he can ramp up just a little bit more this practice day. That would really set the stage to potentially play Monday."

Burrow originally injured his calf during Cincinnati's first training camp practice on July 27. He was attempting to scramble out of the pocket when he pulled up lame and went to the ground.

The 26-year-old sat the rest of camp and all three preseason games before returning to practice on Aug. 30. Head coach Zac Taylor said at the time they would take a "day to day" approach with their star quarterback's availability for Week 1.

Burrow wound up playing in the opener against the Cleveland Browns, but it was one of the worst games of his NFL career. He went 14-of-31 for 82 yards in a 24-3 loss.

After struggling early in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow did start to play better in the second half. Both of his touchdown passes came after the intermission, but he also aggravated the calf injury late in the game.

"I'm not sure how it's going to feel the next couple days," Burrow told reporters after the 27-24 loss. "It's pretty sore right now. No telling how it's going to feel. So, I think we're going to take it day by day."

Burrow does get an extra day of rest this week since the Bengals don't play until Monday night. He didn't participate in the first practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday, per the team's official injury report.

The main concern for Burrow and the Bengals is how long the injury might linger, or potentially get worse, as he continues to play through it.

Burrow hasn't missed a game due to an injury since his rookie season in 2020 when he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7.

If Burrow is unable to play, Jake Browning would start at quarterback. The 27-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019. His only appearance in an NFL game was a kneel down at the end of Week 1 against the Ravens.