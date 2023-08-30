Bengals' Joe Burrow Returns to Practice in Pads for 1st Time Since Calf Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to have taken the next step in his recovery from a calf injury.

Burrow suited up in a helmet and full pads for Wednesday's practice. It's the first time he's done so since injuring his calf during a training camp practice on July 27.

Burrow suffered a calf strain and was carted off the field after being unable to put any pressure on his leg during the July 27 practice.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance at practice since suffering the ailment on Aug. 10 and was also captured on video running and throwing before Cincinnati's preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11 at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals have been tight-lipped about Burrow's injury status and head coach Zac Taylor was noncommittal when asked on Tuesday if the veteran would return to practice this week.

"We'll see," Taylor responded, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Burrow's absence from practice has resulted in speculation about whether he's sitting out due to the lack of a long-term contract extension, but Taylor quickly denied those rumors on Tuesday, according to Conway.

The LSU product is eligible for a new contract as he's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. He's expected to receive a deal worth more than the five-year, $262.5 million agreement Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert signed in July.

It's unclear if Burrow will be ready for a Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10. However, his return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign in his progression as the start of the season looms.

Burrow is the most important piece of the Cincinnati offense, and the Bengals will need him to hit the ground running this year if they hope to contend for a Super Bowl title after being eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season.