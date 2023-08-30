X

NFL

    Bengals' Joe Burrow Returns to Practice in Pads for 1st Time Since Calf Injury

    Erin WalshAugust 30, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to have taken the next step in his recovery from a calf injury.

    Burrow suited up in a helmet and full pads for Wednesday's practice. It's the first time he's done so since injuring his calf during a training camp practice on July 27.

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back for practice. <a href="https://t.co/zzv9F5LZAq">pic.twitter.com/zzv9F5LZAq</a>

    Burrow suffered a calf strain and was carted off the field after being unable to put any pressure on his leg during the July 27 practice.

    The 26-year-old made his first appearance at practice since suffering the ailment on Aug. 10 and was also captured on video running and throwing before Cincinnati's preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11 at Paycor Stadium.

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. <a href="https://t.co/p9vN1ipVI8">pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8</a>

    The Bengals have been tight-lipped about Burrow's injury status and head coach Zac Taylor was noncommittal when asked on Tuesday if the veteran would return to practice this week.

    "We'll see," Taylor responded, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

    Burrow's absence from practice has resulted in speculation about whether he's sitting out due to the lack of a long-term contract extension, but Taylor quickly denied those rumors on Tuesday, according to Conway.

    The LSU product is eligible for a new contract as he's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. He's expected to receive a deal worth more than the five-year, $262.5 million agreement Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert signed in July.

    It's unclear if Burrow will be ready for a Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10. However, his return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign in his progression as the start of the season looms.

    Burrow is the most important piece of the Cincinnati offense, and the Bengals will need him to hit the ground running this year if they hope to contend for a Super Bowl title after being eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season.