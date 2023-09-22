Haynes: Blazers 'Refusing' to Have Damian Lillard Trade Talks with Heat Amid Rumors

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard's trade request went public on July 1, and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, has made it clear that his client wants a move to the Miami Heat.

However, a trade does not appear "imminent" at this time, and the Blazers are refusing to talk with the Heat.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed the former report, while Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes stated the latter fact.

Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA player, just averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game for the Blazers. He played in Portland for 11 years, leading his team to the playoffs eight times, including a 2019 Western Conference Finals appearance.

At 33 years old, Lillard is on the back half of his career, but he's still a tremendous player and one of the best scorers in the game. He'd be a tremendous asset anywhere he goes, which is why he should command a bountiful trade package in return.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin understands this and told reporters he could take "months" to wait for the right deal.

At this juncture, it's been two months and three weeks since Lillard's trade request, and he still remains a member of the Blazers. The regular season is now just a month away as well with the Blazers opening their 2023-24 campaign on Oct. 25.

A move to the Heat seems less likely by the day, and it appears that other suitors, such as the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, have thrown their hats into the ring.