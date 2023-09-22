Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out for Week 3 vs. Colts with Ankle Injury

Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out for Week 3 vs. Colts with Ankle InjurySeptember 22, 2023
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be out for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts due to an ankle injury.
Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com relayed the team's injury report heading into the matchup:
It's official ... Ravens rule out seven players for Sunday's game against the Colts:<br><br>WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)<br>RB Justice Hill (foot)<br>OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)<br>OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)<br>C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)<br>CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)<br>S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
Beckham left the Ravens' Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the ankle injury. The injury was described as "minor" and it was projected that the wideout wouldn't miss any games.
Beckham had three catches for 29 yards before exiting the Ravens' Week 2 matchup and had two receptions for 37 yards in Week 1.
Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore ahead of the 2023 season with hopes that he could be a dynamic option for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens will hope that initial reports of Beckham's injury being minor will prove true and that he'll be back in the lineup soon. Until then, the Ravens will look to improve to 3-0 against the Colts, who will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson due to a concussion.