Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out for Week 3 vs. Colts with Ankle Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be out for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts due to an ankle injury.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com relayed the team's injury report heading into the matchup:

Beckham left the Ravens' Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the ankle injury. The injury was described as "minor" and it was projected that the wideout wouldn't miss any games.

Beckham had three catches for 29 yards before exiting the Ravens' Week 2 matchup and had two receptions for 37 yards in Week 1.

Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore ahead of the 2023 season with hopes that he could be a dynamic option for quarterback Lamar Jackson.