NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Shouldn't Miss Games for Ravens Despite Ankle Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It appears that Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has escaped a significant injury after leaving Sunday's game early.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Beckham suffered an ankle injury that head coach John Harbaugh described as minor.

Rapoport reported that the injury "shouldn't affect Beckham's availability going forward" and that the wide receiver is "managing the issue." Beckham had three catches for 29 yards before the injury and had two catches for 37 yards the previous week.

This is a huge break for Beckham and the Ravens. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI and is currently on a one-year, $15 million deal with the team. He should be an excellent option for quarterback Lamar Jackson, so losing him early in the season, especially after losing running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1, would be a huge blow to the Ravens offense.

He has proven to be a very dynamic receiver throughout his career, as he has five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and 56 career touchdowns. He was great for the Rams on the run to Super Bowl LVI and fits nicely alongside tight end Mark Andrews and receivers Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers on the Ravens offense.

Through two games, Beckham has five catches for 66 yards.