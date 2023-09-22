Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Trevon Diggs Injury: Can't Replace 'Irreplaceable Players'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed Trevon Diggs' season-ending knee injury for the first time on Friday.

Appearing on The K&C Masterpiece on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Jones said you can't "replace these irreplaceable players" when asked about potentially trying to land a cornerback with comparable skills.

Diggs was injured during Thursday's practice session and was seen walking around with the aid of crutches later in the day. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the two-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

The loss of Diggs is a significant blow to a Dallas team that has been very impressive to start the season and has Super Bowl aspirations. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021 and has 52 pass breakups in 47 career games.

Dallas signed Diggs to a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July. It's the fourth-richest active deal in total value for a cornerback behind Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns ($100.5 million), Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints ($97.6 million) and Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens ($97.5 million).

Stephon Gilmore, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts, will take on the role of the No. 1 cornerback in Dallas. Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, could move into the starting lineup.

DaRon Bland, Eric Scott Jr. and Jourdain Lewis are the other cornerbacks on the roster.