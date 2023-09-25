MLB Power Ranking: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week Before 2023 PlayoffsSeptember 25, 2023
MLB Power Ranking: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week Before 2023 Playoffs
Only one week remains in the 2023 MLB regular season.
Three teams from each division have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, with the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays set to be part of the AL bracket, while the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are locked into a spot on the NL side.
That leaves the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays still in the running for the three remaining AL playoff berths. The NL picture is even more crowded, with the Philadelphia Phillies a safe bet to claim one of the wild-card spots, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and perhaps even a red-hot San Diego Padres team to fight it out for two spots.
For now, it's time for one final updated version of our weekly MLB power rankings.
Next week's rankings will be a full-season wrap-up to slap a bow on the regular season and get ready for this year's playoff coverage.
Nos. 30-29
30. Oakland Athletics (48-108)
Previous Rank: 30
Last Week: 0-3 vs. SEA, 2-2 vs. DET
The Athletics are one loss away from clinching the team's worst record since they moved to Oakland in 1968, and they will close out the regular-season slate on the road where they have won just 22 games. Hard-throwing rookie Joe Boyle allowed five hits and one unearned run over six innings on Saturday for his first career win, and he will be one to watch in 2024.
29. Colorado Rockies (56-99)
Previous Rank: 27
Last Week: 0-3 @ SD, 0-3 @ CHC
The Rockies enter the regular season's final week riding a seven-game losing streak, and outside of the emergence of Nolan Jones, little has gone right for Colorado over the past two months as they are 14-35 with a minus-78 run differential since the beginning of August. Is Charlie Blackmon playing his final games in a Rockies uniform this weekend after 13 seasons with the team?
Nos. 28-27
28. Chicago White Sox (60-96)
Previous Rank: 28
Last Week: 1-2 @ WAS, 2-1 @ BOS
The White Sox will need to finish at least 3-3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres to avoid losing 100 games for just the second time since 1970. Dylan Cease had his best start of 2023 on Saturday, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings on the road against the Boston Red Sox.
27. Kansas City Royals (54-102)
Previous Rank: 29
Last Week: 3-0 vs. CLE, 3-0 @ HOU
They may have 102 losses, but the Royals are playing as well as any team in baseball right now with a 10-1 record in their last 11 games, including a pair of series sweeps last week. Outfielder Nelson Velázquez has a .945 OPS with 14 home runs and 27 RBI in 36 games since he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for reliever Jose Cuas at the deadline.
Nos. 26-25
26. Los Angeles Angels (70-86)
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: 1-2 @ TB, 1-2 @ MIN
With Shohei Ohtani (oblique) and Mike Trout (hand) both sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Angels could have a tough time selling tickets to their final six home games to close out the 2023 campaign. Have both superstars played their final game in an Angels uniform?
25. St. Louis Cardinals (68-88)
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: 1-3 vs. MIL, 1-2 @ SD
Congratulations to Adam Wainwright on recording his 200th career win with seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Monday, providing a bright spot in an otherwise trying year for both him and the Cardinals. Will he make one final appearance at home against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend to close out his storied career?
Nos. 24-23
24. Washington Nationals (69-88)
Previous Rank: 26
Last Week: 2-1 vs. CWS, 1-3 vs. ATL
The Nationals showed some flashes during a 17-11 August, and while they have scuffled in recent weeks, there are several building blocks that have emerged throughout the 2023 season. Shortstop CJ Abrams has an .839 OPS with 11 extra-base hits and five steals in September, and he now has 18 home runs and 43 steals on the year.
23. New York Mets (71-85)
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: 2-1 @ MIA, 0-4 @ PHI
The Mets played spoiler last week by taking two of three from a Miami Marlins team that is fighting for a playoff spot, and the two teams face off for three more games this week starting on Tuesday. If the front office decides to keep selling this offseason, outfielder Brandon Nimmo has quietly had a great year, hitting .271/.361/.466 with 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 66 RBI and 87 runs scored.
Nos. 22-21
22. Detroit Tigers (73-83)
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: 1-2 @ LAD, 2-2 @ OAK
The trio of Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson and Sawyer Gipson-Long have been a bright spot for the Tigers in the starting rotation down the stretch, and if Eduardo Rodriguez opts into the final three years of his contract and Matt Manning makes a smooth recovery from a fractured foot, the Detroit rotation could be a strength in 2024.
21. Boston Red Sox (76-80)
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: 1-2 @ TEX, 1-2 vs. CWS
With six straight series losses, the Red Sox are staggering to the finish line on a season where they did not climb higher than fourth in the AL East standings after May 16. Top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is making a solid case to join Triston Casas, Brayan Bello and Jarren Duran as part of a young up-and-coming core.
No. 20: Cleveland Guardians
Record: 74-83
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: 0-3 @ KC, 2-2 vs. BAL
After winning 92 games and reaching Game 5 of the division series a year ago, more was expected from the Guardians than a sub-.500 record and relative non-contention throughout the second half of the season.
That said, the emergence of rookie pitchers Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen is a positive takeaway from the 2023 campaign, and it should help pave the way for an offseason trade of Shane Bieber.
No. 19: Pittsburgh Pirates
Record: 74-82
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: 2-1 @ CHC, 2-1 @ CIN
The Pirates have won six of their last eight series, and they made an impact on the NL wild-card race last week with road series wins over the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds who are both battling for a wild-card berth.
Their final three games of the year at home against the Miami Marlins could be huge in deciding who punches the final ticket to the playoffs on the NL side. With a 33-33 record since the All-Star break, this is a young team on the rise that could take a step forward in 2024.
No. 18: San Francisco Giants
Record: 77-79
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: 0-2 @ ARI, 1-3 @ LAD
The Giants were slotted in the No. 3 NL wild-card spot heading into September, but a six-game losing streak to begin the month and a 7-15 record overall has all but extinguished their playoff hopes.
A red-hot San Diego Padres team and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers come to town to close out the regular season, and with a five-game deficit to overcome, they essentially need to win out to have a chance to play in October.
No. 17: New York Yankees
Record: 78-77
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: 1-2 vs. TOR, 1-1 vs. ARI
For the first time since 2016, the Yankees will be watching the postseason from home after they were officially eliminated from contention with a 7-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, though their playoff dreams realistically died weeks ago.
Gerrit Cole took another big step toward winning his first Cy Young Award on Thursday when he allowed two hits and one earned run in eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 33-year-old is the AL leader in ERA (2.75), WHIP (1.02) and innings pitched (200.0).
No. 16: San Diego Padres
Record: 77-79
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: 3-0 vs. COL, 2-1 vs. STL
The Padres are 9-1 in their last 10 games, and while a lot will have to break right, they are technically still alive in the NL wild-card race with a five-game deficit to overcome to catch the Chicago Cubs in the No. 3 spot.
Former top prospect Luis Campusano is hitting .331/.375/.500 with six doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI in 42 games since the All-Star break, and he finally seems to have seized the starting catcher role.
No. 15: Cincinnati Reds
Record: 80-77
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: 1-2 vs. MIN, 1-2 vs. PIT
With off days on Monday and Thursday, the Reds only have five more games on the schedule, all of which come on the road where they have actually played better this year with a 42-34 record compared to 38-43 at Great American Ball Park.
Hunter Greene racked up a career-high 14 strikeouts against a playoff-bound Minnesota Twins team on Wednesday while allowing three hits and one run over seven strong innings. The 24-year-old is lined up to start on Tuesday and Sunday.
No. 14: Miami Marlins
Record: 81-75
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: 1-2 vs. NYM, 2-1 vs. MIL
The Marlins enter the final week of the regular season one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the No. 3 NL wild-card spot, and they will hit the road to take on the upset-minded New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Third baseman Jake Burger has been one of the most impactful pickups of this year's trade deadline for any contender, hitting .313/.369/.534 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 27 RBI in 48 games slotted in the middle of the lineup since joining the Marlins.
No. 13: Chicago Cubs
Record: 82-74
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: 1-2 vs. PIT, 3-0 vs. COL
The Cubs were on their way to falling out of the playoff picture entirely with a 3-10 stretch of games before they swept the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, and they entered play on Monday with a slim one-game cushion over the Miami Marlins for the final wild-card spot. The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers stand in their way this week.
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki is hitting .349 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI since the beginning of August, and that has gone a long way in taking some pressure off Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ in the middle of the lineup.
No. 12: Arizona Diamondbacks
Record: 82-73
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: 2-0 vs. SF, 1-1 @ NYY
The D-backs only played four games last week as their Saturday matchup with the New York Yankees was postponed, and that means they will now close out the regular-season slate with seven games in seven days across three different cities.
With a minus-16 run differential, the D-backs are the only team currently in the projected playoff field with a negative run differential. How far can the one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly carry this team in the postseason?
No. 11: Houston Astros
Record: 85-71
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 1-2 vs. BAL, 0-3 vs. KC
With a 3-9 record in their last 12 games that includes two series losses to the Kansas City Royals and a series loss to the Oakland Athletics, the Astros look very much like a team that could miss the postseason entirely. During that span, they went from a 2.5-game lead atop the AL West standings to a precarious half-game cushion for the third AL wild-card spot.
Road series against the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks—two teams fighting for their postseason lives—will make for an extremely difficult final week, and momentum is not on their side right now.
No. 10: Seattle Mariners
Record: 84-71
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: 3-0 @ OAK, 0-3 @ TEX
The Mariners went just 7-12 against the Houston Astros last season on their way to snapping a long-standing postseason drought. This year, they hold an 8-2 advantage with a plus-26 run differential after the defending AL West champs, and with one final three-game series starting on Monday and both teams battling for a playoff berth, the stakes are dialed up to 10.
Setup man Justin Topa is having the best rookie season no one is talking about. The 32-year-old was acquired in an under-the-radar trade in January, and he has a 2.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 with three saves and 23 holds in 72 appearances as one of the team's key late-inning arms.
No. 9: Texas Rangers
Record: 87-68
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 2-1 vs. BOS, 3-0 vs. SEA
The last few weeks have been a roller coaster for the Rangers, but a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners has given them a 2.5-game lead in the AL West standings and greatly increased their odds of claiming a postseason berth of some sort.
Top prospect Evan Carter has taken over as the starting left fielder since making his MLB debut on Sept. 8, and he is hitting .318/.426/.705 with four home runs, 10 RBI and three steals in 16 games.
The 21-year-old could end up playing a major role in October, though the Rangers are trying to keep from overexposing him by making him No. 9 in the batting lineup.
No. 8: Minnesota Twins
Record: 83-73
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: 2-1 @ CIN, 2-1 vs. LAA
Following an eight-year drought, the Twins have now won three AL Central titles in the last five years after clinching the 2023 crown with an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
The return of Chris Paddack provides them with an interesting potential multi-inning weapon in the postseason if he can shake off the rust of Tommy John surgery in time to prove he's worthy of a playoff roster spot.
The 27-year-old had a 3.72 ERA and a 15-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 9.2 rehab innings in the minors.
No. 7: Philadelphia Phillies
Record: 87-69
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 2-1 @ ATL, 4-0 vs. NYM
With three straight series wins and an 8-2 record over their last 10 games, the Phillies are hitting their stride at the perfect time once again. Their magic number sits at one following Sunday's win over the New York Mets to complete a four-game sweep.
Kyle Schwarber (.993 OPS, 8 HR, 15 RBI), Trea Turner (.913 OPS, 7 HR, 16 RBI) and Nick Castellanos (.854 OPS, 6 HR, 21 RBI) are all swinging a hot bat in September, and they have launched 40 home runs in 23 games as a team this month.
No. 6: Milwaukee Brewers
Record: 88-68
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 3-1 @ STL, 1-2 @ MIA
With a magic number of only one, the Milwaukee Brewers are on the doorstep of clinching a division title for just the sixth time in franchise history, and they secured a spot in the NL field with a 16-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday.
The Brewers lead the majors with a 2.65 ERA in September behind the three-headed monster of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta atop the starting rotation and All-Star closer Devin Williams at the back of the bullpen.
Can they come up with enough offense to back that staff in October?
No. 5: Toronto Blue Jays
Record: 87-69
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 2-1 vs. NYY, 2-1 @ TB
The Blue Jays still haven't even clinched a playoff spot, but after running through the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays with three straight series wins, they are playing some of their best baseball of the year right now.
The five-man staff of Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi and Hyun Jin Ryu might be the deepest group in baseball top-to-bottom, and Toronto's starting pitching corps leads the majors with a 3.81 ERA. They will look to keep things rolling in home series against the Yankees and Rays to close out the final week.
No. 4: Tampa Bay Rays
Record: 95-62
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 2-1 vs. LAA, 1-2 vs. TOR
The Rays have reached 95 wins for the second time in three years and the fifth time in franchise history, and they still have a shot at the AL East title with a 2.5-game deficit to overcome to catch the Baltimore Orioles.
This team has been hit hard by the injury bug of late with Luke Raley (neck strain) and Brandon Lowe (fractured kneecap) both landing on the injured list and Randy Arozarena (quad tightness) sidelined on Saturday and Sunday. That creates a void that could be filled by rookies Curtis Mead and Junior Caminero.
No. 3: Los Angeles Dodgers
Record: 96-59
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 2-1 vs. DET, 3-1 vs. SF
The Dodgers are an MLB-best 37-14 since the beginning of August, and they added two more series wins to their resume last week, including dealing a major blow to the rival San Francisco Giants in their quest for a wild-card berth.
Veteran J.D. Martinez is hitting .375/.422/.768 with six home runs and 20 RBI in September, and despite playing in only 107 games, he has 31 home runs and 98 RBI.
The 36-year-old has been one of the best signings of the offseason playing on a one-year, $10 million deal.
No. 2: Baltimore Orioles
Record: 97-59
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 2-1 @ HOU, 2-2 @ CLE
With a 3-3 finish against the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, the Orioles will reach 100 wins for the first time since 1980 and just the sixth time in franchise history, and they are in an interesting position where home-field advantage doesn't carry much weight. They are 52-29 on the road this year, compared to 45-30 at Camden Yards.
Rookie Grayson Rodriguez has a 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 71 innings over 12 starts since returning from a minor league demotion on July 17, and he should slot into the No. 2 spot in the playoff rotation behind breakout star Kyle Bradish.
No. 1: Atlanta Braves
Record: 100-56
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 1-2 vs. PHI, 3-1 @ WAS
The Braves became baseball's first 100-win team by winning both ends of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, and with a 3.5-game cushion over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL, they are in a great position to snag home-field advantage.
The health of Max Fried (blister) and Charlie Morton (finger inflammation) will be a major story heading into October, though they could ride with the trio of Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and Kyle Wright in the best-of-five NLDS to begin their playoff run.
Complete Rankings
Highlight of the Week: Ronald Acuña Jr. Joins Exclusive 40/40 Club
Ronald Acuña Jr. seemingly becomes the first player in MLB history to do something on a nightly basis these days, but it was his entry into an exclusive club that already existed last week that made headlines.
The NL MVP front-runner hit his 40th home run of the season off Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin in the first inning of Saturday's game, and in the process joined the following short list of players in the 40/40 club:
Jose Canseco, 1988
Barry Bonds, 1996
Alex Rodriguez, 1998
Alfonso Soriano, 2006
Ronald Acuña Jr., 2023
"It's elite company for sure," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters. "I'm just glad I've had a front-row seat to see it."
The 25-year-old is hitting .336/.415/.595 with 210 hits, 34 doubles, 40 home runs, 101 RBI, 143 runs scored and 68 steals.
AL Award Rankings
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA
- Corey Seager, TEX
- Julio Rodríguez, SEA
- Kyle Tucker, HOU
- Yandy Díaz, TBR
- José Ramírez, CLE
- Adley Rutschman, BAL
- Bobby Witt Jr., KC
- Marcus Semien, TEX
- Bo Bichette, TOR
- Gerrit Cole, NYY
- Luis Castillo, SEA
- Sonny Gray, MIN
- Kyle Bradish, BAL
- Kevin Gausman, TOR
- Gunnar Henderson, BAL
- Tanner Bibee, CLE
- Royce Lewis, MIN
AL MVP
AL Cy Young
AL Rookie of the Year
NL Award Rankings
- Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Freddie Freeman, LAD
- Matt Olson, ATL
- Corbin Carroll, ARI
- Juan Soto, SD
- Cody Bellinger, CHC
- Austin Riley, ATL
- Ha-Seong Kim, SD
- Luis Arraez, MIA
- Blake Snell, SDP
- Logan Webb, SF
- Kodai Senga, NYM
- Justin Steele, CHC
- Corbin Burnes, MIL
- Corbin Carroll, ARI
- Kodai Senga, NYM
- Spencer Steer, CIN
NL MVP
NL Cy Young
NL Rookie of the Year
What to Watch for This Week
- Mon-Wed: Houston Astros @ Seattle Mariners
- Tue-Thu: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets
- Tue-Thu: Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves
- Tue-Thu : New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays
- Thu-Sun: Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners
- Fri-Sun: Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays
- Fri-Sun: Houston Astros @ Arizona Diamondbacks
- Fri-Sun: Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers
Key Series for 1st Half of the Week
Key Series for 2nd Half of the Week