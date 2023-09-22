X

NBA

    Photo: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Gets Custom Diamond Pendant of Dunk on Landry Shamet

    Erin WalshSeptember 22, 2023

    Denver Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon has commemorated his iconic dunk on Landry Shamet with a new diamond pendant.

    Gordon's jeweler and friend, Buckz The Jeweler, gifted him the pendant this week. It features a mini Gordon jumping over a mini Shamet but instead of holding a basketball, he's holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

    "This pendant took me and my team 504 hours to bring every last detail to life," Buckz told TMZ Sports. "I knew I had to capture that all-time great moment on a pendant."

    NBACentral @TheDunkCentral

    Aaron Gordon iced out his poster dunk on Landry Shamet 🥶<br><br>(Via <a href="https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMZ_Sports</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/ZP49PvKu76">pic.twitter.com/ZP49PvKu76</a>

    During a Dec. 26 matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Gordon soared over Shamet for a dunk in a one-point game in overtime. He was initially called for an offensive foul but it was reversed and he ended up with the bucket and the and-1.

    NBA @NBA

    Watch every angle ⬇️<br> <a href="https://t.co/bFEzWMwpxb">pic.twitter.com/bFEzWMwpxb</a>

    Gordon finished the game with 28 points in a 128-125 overtime win for Denver that gave it sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.

