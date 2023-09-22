Photo: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Gets Custom Diamond Pendant of Dunk on Landry Shamet

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon has commemorated his iconic dunk on Landry Shamet with a new diamond pendant.

Gordon's jeweler and friend, Buckz The Jeweler, gifted him the pendant this week. It features a mini Gordon jumping over a mini Shamet but instead of holding a basketball, he's holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"This pendant took me and my team 504 hours to bring every last detail to life," Buckz told TMZ Sports. "I knew I had to capture that all-time great moment on a pendant."

During a Dec. 26 matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Gordon soared over Shamet for a dunk in a one-point game in overtime. He was initially called for an offensive foul but it was reversed and he ended up with the bucket and the and-1.