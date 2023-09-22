WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 22September 22, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 22
Credit: WWE.com
The September 22 episode of SmackDown featured a dream match with championship implications as Iyo Sky defended her WWE Women's title against Asuka.
The contest headlined a Fox broadcast that also featured the latest appearance from John Cena and a tag team battle pitting the LWO's Santos Escobar and United States champion Rey Mysterio against The Street Profits.
Who emerged victoriously and what else went down as the company continued the build to Fastlane on October 7?
Find out with this recap of Friday's show.
Match Card
- John Cena appearance
- WWE Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Iyo Sky
- Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits
Announced in advance for Friday's show are:
