College Football Betting Odds Week 4: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 ScheduleSeptember 22, 2023
College Football Betting Odds Week 4: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule
Week 4 will provide us with the first monumental shift in the college football rankings.
Six Top 25 matchups should give us a better view of where all 12 teams involved land in the College Football Playoff conversation.
The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of two teams playing on Saturday who must prove that an early loss was a fluke and nothing more.
Nick Saban's side lost to the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago and went through some quarterback issues in a lackluster performance in Week 3 versus the South Florida Bulls.
Saban is going back to Jalen Milroe for Saturday's SEC West clash with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Lane Kiffin had his team in contention in the SEC West over the last few years, but it has not taken a monumental step over Bama or the LSU Tigers.
Alabama may seem at its most vulnerable point in quite some time, but it is still capable of beating a conference foe at home by more than a touchdown.
Some of Saturday's other Top 25 matchups feature teams that will be in the College Football Playoff spotlight for the first time in 2023, and how they handle that pressure could determine where they stand after September.
Week 4 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
Saturday, September 23
All Times ET; For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (-24) (Noon, BTN)
No. 4 Florida State (-2.5) at Clemson (Noon, ABC)
No. 16 Oklahoma (-14) at Cincinnati (Noon, Fox)
No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon (-21) (3:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (-6) (3:30 p.m., Fox)
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7) (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 18 Duke (-21.5) at UConn (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)
No. 20 Miami (-23.5) at Temple (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)
UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee (-21.5) (4 p.m., SEC Network)
Arkansas at No. 12 LSU (-17.5) (7 p.m., ESPN)
No. 14 Oregon State (-3) at No. 21 Washington State (7 p.m., Fox)
Charlotte at No. 25 Florida (-28) (7 p.m., ESPN+)
UAB at No. 1 Georgia (-42.5) (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
No. 3 Texas (-14.5) at Baylor (7:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 6 Ohio State (-3) at No. 9 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC)
No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5) (7:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 17 North Carolina (-7.5) at Pittsburgh (8 p.m., ACC Network)
No. 5 USC (-35) at Arizona State (10:30 p.m., Fox)
California at No. 8 Washington (-20.5) (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7)
All of the negative things you can say about Alabama are true.
The Crimson Tide underperformed in their last two games, and they enter Saturday with more questions than they usually begin SEC play with.
At least Bama has an answer to its biggest question, as Jalen Milroe will be its starting quarterback moving forward.
Saban played two other quarterbacks in the win over USF because he promised them playing time in 2023, per ESPN.com's Chris Low.
Alabama does not have a quarterback controversy, and oh by the way, its defense can still be pretty darn good.
The Crimson Tide kept Texas in check for a half and parts of the third quarter before Quinn Ewers unleashed a few big plays. They held USF to three points, a stat that may only be valuable to Bama's internal confidence.
Alabama comes into Saturday with a seven-game winning streak over Ole Miss. Five of those seven wins were by seven points or more.
Jaxson Dart and Co. will try to reverse its recent history in the matchup in Tuscaloosa, but that could be difficult against a team that averages 189.7 passing yards per game.
Alabama's defense can force Dart into a turnover or two, or some short drives, and that could set up Milroe to put up a good chunk of points on the Ole Miss defense.
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame (+3)
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the most to gain in the CFB Playoff discussion in Week 4.
Ohio State can solidify its spot in the top five with a win behind first-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord.
Notre Dame can benefit from a home win behind Sam Hartman and use that as a springboard to potentially beat the USC Trojans at home in three weeks.
The Irish have more experience under center with Hartman, and they have equal, or better, talent at running back with Audric Estime compared to TreVeyon Henderson.
The Buckeyes hold the edge at wide receiver with Marvin Harrison Jr., but he could be slowed by the Irish defense again.
Notre Dame held Ohio State to 21 points a year ago in Columbus. Harrison only had five catches for 56 yards in that game.
The Irish are still strong on defense and they upgraded their offense with the transfer addition of Hartman.
Ohio State is at a disadvantage with Saturday being McCord's first road start in a big game, and his throws could be affected by the Irish defense all night.
The Buckeyes are not out of the CFB Playoff conversation if they lose in South Bend, but they would have to beat both the Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten play to vault back into the top five.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.