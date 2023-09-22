College Football Betting Odds Week 4: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

All of the negative things you can say about Alabama are true.

The Crimson Tide underperformed in their last two games, and they enter Saturday with more questions than they usually begin SEC play with.

At least Bama has an answer to its biggest question, as Jalen Milroe will be its starting quarterback moving forward.

Saban played two other quarterbacks in the win over USF because he promised them playing time in 2023, per ESPN.com's Chris Low.

Alabama does not have a quarterback controversy, and oh by the way, its defense can still be pretty darn good.

The Crimson Tide kept Texas in check for a half and parts of the third quarter before Quinn Ewers unleashed a few big plays. They held USF to three points, a stat that may only be valuable to Bama's internal confidence.

Alabama comes into Saturday with a seven-game winning streak over Ole Miss. Five of those seven wins were by seven points or more.

Jaxson Dart and Co. will try to reverse its recent history in the matchup in Tuscaloosa, but that could be difficult against a team that averages 189.7 passing yards per game.