Fans Demand 49ers OL Trent Williams' Ejection for Punching Giants' A'Shawn Robinson

Harry How/Getty Images

Thursday Night Football between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers got chippy at the end of the first half.

Fans demanded the ejection of 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams after he took a shot at the head of Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Both teams earned unnecessary roughness penalties on the play. There were no ejections.

The 49ers were leading 17-6 at the half.

Throwing punches has been cause for ejections from NFL games in the past, including during last season's contentious Week 18 game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, but does not carry a mandatory ejection penalty.

According to the 2023 NFL rulebook, throwing a punch or a forearm is classified as an "unsportsmanlike conduct foul," which results in automatic disqualification if committed twice in the same game.

However, those actions can result in automatic disqualification at the official's discretion.

Viewers watching the game argued the referees should have used that discretion to pull Williams from the contest.

Others called for ejections for both players, pointing out that Robinson made contact with Williams' chin before Williams threw the hit.

Williams, who is in his 13th NFL season, is coming off of two consecutive All-Pro campaigns for the 49ers.