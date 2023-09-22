Julie Ertz Celebrated by Fans in Final Match as USWNT Cruise Past South Africa

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Like she did for most of her career with the USWNT, Julie Ertz went out on top.

The legendary midfielder had a short but successful night as the US cruised past South Africa in a 3-0 win at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ertz was subbed off shortly after her side took a 2-0 lead in the first half courtesy of goals from Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman. It was an emotional moment as the captain trotted off in the 36th minute to a standing ovation from an American crowd that all showed up to watch her farewell match.

The 31-year-old announced her decision to retire from professional soccer back on Aug. 31, not too long after the USWNT's disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Over a decade-long career representing her nation, Ertz was one of the most dominant defensive midfielders the program had ever seen. She racked up 124 appearances and 20 goals for the national team while doing anything and playing any position that was asked of her.

And on Thursday she received the sendoff she deserved, not only the win but getting all the love from her teammates and the fans in attendance as well.

Fans were celebrating Ertz throughout the night online too.