    Julie Ertz Celebrated by Fans in Final Match as USWNT Cruise Past South Africa

    Francisco RosaSeptember 22, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 21: Julie Ertz #8 of the United States waves as she is subbed out during the first half against South Africa at TQL Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    Like she did for most of her career with the USWNT, Julie Ertz went out on top.

    The legendary midfielder had a short but successful night as the US cruised past South Africa in a 3-0 win at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Ertz was subbed off shortly after her side took a 2-0 lead in the first half courtesy of goals from Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman. It was an emotional moment as the captain trotted off in the 36th minute to a standing ovation from an American crowd that all showed up to watch her farewell match.

    The 31-year-old announced her decision to retire from professional soccer back on Aug. 31, not too long after the USWNT's disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

    Over a decade-long career representing her nation, Ertz was one of the most dominant defensive midfielders the program had ever seen. She racked up 124 appearances and 20 goals for the national team while doing anything and playing any position that was asked of her.

    And on Thursday she received the sendoff she deserved, not only the win but getting all the love from her teammates and the fans in attendance as well.

    Fans were celebrating Ertz throughout the night online too.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Julie Ertz subs off for the final time. <br><br>An end to a remarkable career 👏 <a href="https://t.co/qvc23R7r4b">pic.twitter.com/qvc23R7r4b</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Julie Ertz is honored before her final career match ❤️<br><br>Watch the game live on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/fEkyLpw6lo">pic.twitter.com/fEkyLpw6lo</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Over a decade with the USWNT comes to an end ⚽ <br><br>What a career for Julie Ertz 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/AIHXGjROyc">pic.twitter.com/AIHXGjROyc</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    All the feels for Julie Ertz before taking the field one final time 🥹👏 <a href="https://t.co/emCvCdcXKI">pic.twitter.com/emCvCdcXKI</a>

    The Cooligans @SoccerCooligans

    us watching Julie Ertz get subbed out of her final <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> match <a href="https://t.co/FomipS0YeU">pic.twitter.com/FomipS0YeU</a>

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    You know it had to be her final game because that's the only reason the US would ever sub off Julie Ertz

    Kim McCauley @kimischilling

    No such thing as a Julie Ertz replacement for the USWNT. One of one.

    Mia Hamm @MiaHamm

    Thank you for all you have done for the team, the country, and the game <a href="https://twitter.com/julieertz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@julieertz</a> . <a href="https://t.co/mrT7bAOqnx">https://t.co/mrT7bAOqnx</a>

    ugh @838_carlisle

    peak julie ertz was one of those insanely intense super athletes who underscored, boldened and circled in red the line between them and us normies

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    In the 35', Julie Ertz walks off the field for the USWNT for the final time. She blows a kiss to her family as Andi Sullivan takes her place. Huge applause.

    TOGETHXR @togethxr

    THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING, JULIE 🫶 😭 <br><br>Our captain <a href="https://twitter.com/julieertz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@julieertz</a> leaves the pitch for the last time 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    erin @erinobriien

    julie ertz I love you forever 🫶🏼

    Wheezy H Jean @hannahj523

    Can't believe <a href="https://twitter.com/julieertz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@julieertz</a> just finished her last game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/legend?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#legend</a>

    Abby de Uriarte @abbydeuriarte

    good bye to a legend tonight. There will never be a number 6 like you!! Thanks for the memories <a href="https://twitter.com/julieertz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@julieertz</a> !! <a href="https://t.co/RLiNIZMPDy">https://t.co/RLiNIZMPDy</a>

    YasSantana @Yasmel_27

    My heart 💔😭 what a Legend💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Julieertz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Julieertz</a> <a href="https://t.co/a8nFZOSeIF">https://t.co/a8nFZOSeIF</a>

    As hard as it is to say goodbye, it was incredible seeing Ertz get her flowers in front of a sold-out crowd after giving American fans a decade's worth of incredible performances and memories.