Zach Wilson: Jets Adding New QB 'Not Something I Really Need to Worry About'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is taking it day by day.

Wilson rose back to the starting role following Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles injury in Week 1 and it appears he will assume the role for the remainder of the season. The Jets have not added another quarterback since Rodgers' injury, but when asked if that makes him feel more secure about his standing, Wilson's focus was on the present.

"I actually don't look at it like that," Wilson said. "For me, I'm the guy right now and my number's called and so I'm gonna go out there and do everything I can for this offense. That's not something I really need to worry about. Right now, I have all the guys in the locker room behind me. I just gotta lay my trust in those guys and go play football."

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had a difficult start to his NFL career. He is 8-15 as the starter with 17 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. His poor play necessitated the move to acquire Rodgers and the hope was surely that Wilson could benefit under the tutelage of Rodgers to turn his career around.

He has been thrust back into the spotlight much earlier than anticipated but has a strong team to work with. With weapons like wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running backs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall, the Jets still look formidable on offense, especially if Wilson can string some success together.

Grabbing another quarterback could provide more secure play at the position but throwing Wilson this bone could help the team come to a decision on his future. His chance to show his ability is now, and taking it step-by-step is clearly a wise choice.