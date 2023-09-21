Windhorst: Giannis Antetokounmpo Signing New Bucks Contract is '50-50 At Best'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It's growing more apparent each day that the Milwaukee Bucks are in danger of Giannis Antetokounmpo not signing a new contract extension with the team.

During an appearance on the Behind the Play podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said at this point it could go either way.

"I would say right now it's 50/50 at best and I don't think that's new information to the Bucks, I think the Bucks knew that already," Windhorst said at the 44:30 mark (h/t HoopsHype). "They knew that even before they got knocked out of the playoffs last year."

Antetokounmpo becomes eligible to sign an extension on Friday, which would be the first since he signed his supermax extension with Milwaukee prior to the 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old is under contract for two more years with has a player option for the 2025-26 season, and he would become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career if he declines it.

In an interview with The New York Times published last month, Antetokounmpo said he plans on waiting until next summer to decide whether he will sign an extension, and in order to do so, he will need to be confident in the Bucks' ability to compete for a championship.

"Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don't know," he said in the interview. "I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."

Windhorst explained why Antetokounmpo's future with Milwaukee is murky, but he reiterated that it should come as no surprise to the franchise.

"If you look at the Bucks' roster, which is primarily in its 30s, if you look at their asset base, which is depleted, and you look at Giannis, who's 28 years old, these are on different tracks," Windhorst said. "It's not impossible they could pull some sort of maneuver–and I don't think any of this comes as a surprise to the Bucks. I think it's uncomfortable that he's being so public about it, I think this is the way it is."