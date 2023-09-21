Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'Nothing Serious' Amid Dating Rumors

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift reportedly are taking things slow in their budding romance.

According to Olivia Jakiel of The Messenger, Swift is "having fun" with the eight-time Pro Bowler, but they are far from an official item.

"She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week," a source told Jakiel. "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

The source added, "They are seeing where things go," which is a progression from the initial report from earlier this month that Swift and Kelce are "quietly hanging out."

Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was asked about the rumors on Wednesday and said he believes they are "100 percent true."

Kelce addressed the rumors for the first time during an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, and he didn't reveal too much.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court and I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit," he said. "So we'll see what happens in the near future."

Still, Kelce is not alone in his pursuit of the 12-time Grammy Award winner.