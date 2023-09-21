X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine Doesn't Interest Blazers amid Bulls Buzz

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 21, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 22: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 22, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly "showed little interest" in acquiring Zach LaVine amid the Chicago Bulls' reported interest in acquiring seven-time All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

    "PHLY_Sports' Kyle Neubeck upped the ante late Wednesday by saying on his outlet's podcast that the Bulls "might be trying to move LaVine as part of a multi-team deal just to see if they can get into the Lillard sweepstakes.

    "Multiple league sources indicated throughout the offseason that the Trail Blazers showed little interest in acquiring LaVine directly, mostly because he doesn't match their rebuilding path and commitment to a young backcourt of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons."

    Lillard's trade request following an 11-year stint in Portland has been on the table since July 1, and he reportedly wants to be dealt to the Miami Heat. No deal of any kind has come to fruition, however, as the regular season's Oct. 24 start date rapidly approaches.

    A similar situation developed in Miami, in which the Blazers have reportedly showed no interest in acquiring Tyler Herro, who would be the centerpiece of a deal with the Heat for Lillard.

    And so the standoff in Portland continues. General manager Joe Cronin did tell reporters that he would be willing to wait "months" to find the right deal. He's ultimately looking for the best trade package in return for his team as Portland moves forward.

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine Doesn't Interest Blazers amid Bulls Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sean Highkin @highkin

    Joe Cronin: "In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There's no set parameters."

    The Heat are obviously interested, and the Bulls appear to have thrown their name in the ring as well. However, the Toronto Raptors have also emerged as a surprise team in the sweepstakes as well.

    NBACentral @TheDunkCentral

    The Raptors have shown interest in Damian Lillard, per <a href="https://twitter.com/HPbasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HPbasketball</a> <br><br>"That's the thing nobody's really saying, but everyone around the league kinda knows that the Raptors are amongst the teams."<br><br>(Via Locked On NBA Podcast/ h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BasketballOnX</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/MajTx5hX4e">pic.twitter.com/MajTx5hX4e</a>

    Ultimately, we are now at two months and three weeks since Lillard's trade request became public, and there doesn't appear to be a resolution in sight as of now. What we do know is that the Blazers reportedly aren't interested in the Bulls' top trade asset in LaVine, which hinders the possibility of any deal happening there.