Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine Doesn't Interest Blazers amid Bulls Buzz

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly "showed little interest" in acquiring Zach LaVine amid the Chicago Bulls' reported interest in acquiring seven-time All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.



"PHLY_Sports' Kyle Neubeck upped the ante late Wednesday by saying on his outlet's podcast that the Bulls "might be trying to move LaVine as part of a multi-team deal just to see if they can get into the Lillard sweepstakes.

"Multiple league sources indicated throughout the offseason that the Trail Blazers showed little interest in acquiring LaVine directly, mostly because he doesn't match their rebuilding path and commitment to a young backcourt of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons."

Lillard's trade request following an 11-year stint in Portland has been on the table since July 1, and he reportedly wants to be dealt to the Miami Heat. No deal of any kind has come to fruition, however, as the regular season's Oct. 24 start date rapidly approaches.

A similar situation developed in Miami, in which the Blazers have reportedly showed no interest in acquiring Tyler Herro, who would be the centerpiece of a deal with the Heat for Lillard.

And so the standoff in Portland continues. General manager Joe Cronin did tell reporters that he would be willing to wait "months" to find the right deal. He's ultimately looking for the best trade package in return for his team as Portland moves forward.

The Heat are obviously interested, and the Bulls appear to have thrown their name in the ring as well. However, the Toronto Raptors have also emerged as a surprise team in the sweepstakes as well.