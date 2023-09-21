Chauncey Billups Says Scoot Henderson Will 'Be a Star' amid Damian Lillard Rumors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While most of the attention around the Portland Trail Blazers this summer has revolved around Damian Lillard's trade request, the arrival of Scoot Henderson has brought plenty of long-term optimism to the franchise.

In an interview with NBA.com's Steve Aschburner, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said he has no doubt Henderson is "going to be a star" in the NBA:

"He plays both sides of the floor with ferocity. He is very, very driven. He's a playmaker, he's a real point guard. Got some leadership about him. He looks like he's the starting safety of the Denver Broncos. He's going to be an exciting player for the whole world to watch but our fan base, they can rest assured they'll be entertained."

Lillard holds no ill will toward the Blazers for drafting his potential replacement. He said on the It Is What It Is podcast (starts at 48:25 mark) it "wasn't a deal breaker for me at all" that Portland opted to use the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft to select Henderson rather than try to potentially package it for an established player who could help the team win immediately.

"I respect his game," Lillard said of Henderson. "I think in that position he was the best player available, so that's what you've gotta do if you've got the pick. But no, I wasn't offended at all, because at the end of the day, you've gotta come in and play. I've been doing this for a long time, so to me that wasn't a knock on me or anything."

Fans got a taste of what Henderson will bring to the league during his brief appearance in Las Vegas Summer League. He had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 100-99 loss to the Houston Rockets on July 7 before suffering a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

The Blazers elected to shut Henderson down as a result of the injury, but those 21 minutes of action were a great showcase for why he was selected third overall.

Lillard's situation could have some impact on Henderson's playing time to start the season. If the Blazers don't trade the seven-time All-Star and he elects to play until a deal comes together, Billups might have to use the 19-year-old off the bench.

Portland has assembled one of the best young guard groups in the NBA. Henderson joins a group that includes Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. They have already shown tremendous potential, with Simons averaging a career-high 21.1 points per game last season.

Sharpe was an efficient scorer with a 47.2 field-goal percentage (36.0 percent from three-point range) in 80 appearances as a rookie. He gained Billups' trust as the season went on with 27.9 minutes per game over his final 21 appearances.