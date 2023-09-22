Five NFL Teams That Should Already Be Looking Ahead to 2023 Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos aren't quite toast after two close losses to start the season. But they're now a clear-cut underdog against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, which means they're staring down an 0-3 record.

If they lose Sunday, that might already put an end to their playoff hopes. The AFC is too deep, and the AFC West is too strong in general.

Does that mean they should trade Russell Wilson? Probably not. He and new head coach Sean Payton need some time, likely even beyond the 2023 campaign. And unless a Wilson trade were to involve major contractual changes, it would leave the Broncos in an untenable dead-cap scenario.

But trades for both Wilson and Payton resulted in significant blows to draft capital. This might be the time for Denver to sell off some expensive parts to refresh the roster in the 2024 offseason.

The top candidate in that regard might be wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The 2020 first-round pick still hasn't taken off, and he's already at risk of being overshadowed by rookie Marvin Mims Jr. at that position.