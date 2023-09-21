Montez Ford Wants CM Punk in WWE, Eyes Match to Determine 'Best Person from Chicago'

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Street Profits member Montez Ford is supportive of the possibility of WWE signing CM Punk following his AEW release.

During an appearance Wednesday on The Happy Hour (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Ford was asked whether he would welcome the idea of a Punk return to WWE, and he responded positively:

"If they asked my opinion on it, I'm so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all walks of life. I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE Superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that's all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago."

Punk left WWE in January 2014 due to frustrations with the company, but in the years leading up to his departure, he had established himself as one of WWE's top stars.

The Straight Edge Savior was a three-time world heavyweight champion and two-time WWE champion, and he was unquestionably one of the most popular performers on the entire roster.

Punk stayed out of wrestling for over seven years before signing with AEW in 2021. While it was expected, Punk's AEW debut was not announced ahead of time, and the company still had a sellout crowd in attendance to see him return in his hometown of Chicago.

There were some major highs during Punk's AEW tenure, including his two AEW World Championship wins and his matches and rivalries with MJF, Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe, Darby Allin and Rick Starks, but there were also some significant lows.

Punk was reportedly involved in multiple backstage skirmishes, and it was an altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry last month at All In that led to his firing.

While neither Punk nor WWE have suggested publicly that there is mutual interest in a reunion, there has inevitably been plenty of speculation among fans.

If Punk wants to continue his pro wrestling career at a high level, WWE is essentially his only legitimate option.

From WWE's perspective, there would be some risk in signing a volatile personality like Punk, but it would also inject significant star power into the product and likely increase overall interest as well.

It stands to reason that current WWE Superstars have differing opinions on Punk and whether he would be a good fit, but Ford's comments suggest he is open to doing big business with Punk if the opportunity presents itself.