Injured Lionel Messi Out for Inter Miami vs. OCSC, Uncertain for U.S. Open Cup Final

Lionel Messi will not play in his team's MLS matchup against Orlando City SC on Sunday due to muscle fatigue, which forced him to leave Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Toronto FC on Wednesday in the 37th minute.

"There is no chance they will be there on Sunday," Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino said post-match regarding both Messi and Jordi Alba, who also left early due to injury (h/t ESPN's Ross Devonport).

"I know we have a final to play [next Wednesday] but they won't go near the pitch if they can't play."

Messi's next opportunity to play is Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.

Messi had not played since Sept. 7, when he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match over Ecuador. Prior to that, Messi played 11 matches for Inter Miami from July 21 to Sept. 3.

So Messi had played quite a bit over a short period of time. It was a tough task for the 36-year-old superstar, but Messi dominated and Inter Miami never lost a match during that span.

Thankfully, whatever ailed Messi Wednesday doesn't appear to be serious, per Martino.

"They trained normally and we felt like they were ready to play," Martino said via an interpreter.

"I don't believe it's anything new or anything worse than what they had before. It's fatigue. We don't think it's a muscular injury. That's also from a conversation that I just had with [Messi]. But we have to continue being careful and we'll look at him the next few days."

Messi was thankfully able to walk off the field on his own power Wednesday, although it was clear he was experiencing some sort of leg discomfort. He fared well prior to exiting, getting off three shots (one on goal) en route to a dominant Inter Miami win.