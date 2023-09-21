Simone Biles to Compete at 2023 World Championships, Set US Record with 6 Appearances

Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Fresh off winning three gold medals at the 2023 United States Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles is going to compete for the World Championships.

Biles was named to the U.S. squad for 2023 World Championships in Belgium. This will mark her sixth career appearance at the event, most ever for a United States athlete.

The 26-year-old earned her spot on Team USA at the Women's World Championships Selection Event on Wednesday. Her score of 55.700 in the all-around beat out Shilese Jones (55.300) and Skye Blakely (55.000) for the top position.

"Yesterday was a rough day, but it's better now [than to] get it out over there [at worlds]," Biles said after falling on the uneven bars and stepping out of bounds during her floor exercise on Tuesday. "Today's two-event was obviously a lot better getting the nerves out. I feel like everybody was nervous yesterday, not just me and I don't know why."

Biles returned to competition in August at the 2023 U.S. Classic. It was her first event since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when she withdrew from the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor finals to focus on her mental health. She did compete in the balance beam, finishing third to capture the bronze medal.

After finishing first in three of her four events at the United States Classic, Biles competed in four events at Nationals from Aug. 24 to 27. She won the individual all-around, balance beam, floor exercise and won bronze on the uneven bars.

Biles has won 25 medals in her career at the World Championships, including gold 19 times.