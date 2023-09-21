USWNT vs. South Africa: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

1 of 3

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ertz will make her 123rd and final international appearance on Thursday.

The midfielder announced her retirement after the World Cup and went into detail about why now was the right time to step away during her pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"There's always the next opportunity, and your whole career as an athlete, you're like, 'I don't want to regret anything,'" she told reporters, per ESPN.com's Jeff Carlisle.

"And I think when I get to a point to be able to choose myself, when I could step away ... I do feel I could step away and be like, 'It's not because Momma can't play. Momma can play. She has just adapted [her] priorities.' And I think that just comes with age and just I feel like I've been so blessed to have the career that I've had."

Ertz scored 20 international goals in her time with the USWNT and was an invaluable asset at both center back and defensive midfield.

The two-time World Cup winner will receive a standing ovation when she appears for the last time for the USWNT, and she may be handed some chances to score.

Ertz will be most dangerous on set pieces, but don't count her teammates setting her up for one final international goal if the USWNT gets numbers in the box against the South African defense.