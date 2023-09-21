WNBA Playoff Bracket 2023: Semifinals Matchups, TV, Live Stream Schedule

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The stage is set for the 2023 WNBA semifinals after an exciting first round that saw all of the higher seeds move on.

The No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 4 seed Dallas Wings swept their way into the semifinals with wins over the No. 8 Chicago Sky and No. 5 Atlanta Dream, respectively, in the first round and the two are now set for a showdown in the next round.

The No. 2 seed New York Liberty also swept their way into the semifinals with a win over the No. 7 seed Washington Mystics in the first round and the No. 3 Connecticut Sun defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Lynx in a first round-deciding Game 3 to clinch a berth in the next round.

With the semifinals set, here's a look a deeper look at the matchups and television/streaming schedules.

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 4 Dallas Wings

The Aces are the team to beat in this year's WNBA postseason as they aim to repeat as champions behind the likes of A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Las Vegas was dominant in the opening round against Chicago, posting an 87-59 win in Game 1 and a 92-70 victory in Game 2 to sweep its way into the semifinals.

Wilson, unsurprisingly, was the best player on the floor for the Aces in the first round, averaging 26.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.5 steals and 4.0 blocks through two games.

The two-time MVP's supporting cast has been just as effective with Plum, Clark, Gray and Young all averaging double-digits in scoring in the first round.

The only disappointment for the Aces this postseason has been the loss of two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, who is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery in July to repair a fracture.

If Parker were available to the Aces, they would have likely been even more dominant in the first round.

As for the Wings, they are led by Satou Sabally, Arike Ogunbowale and Tearia McCowan.

Dallas doesn't have nearly as much star power as Las Vegas, but the Wings had their way with the Dream in the first round, taking down Atlanta 94-82 in Game 1 and 101-74 in Game 2.

Sabally was the Wings' best player in the first round, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in two games. Ogunbowale was equally as effective, averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games.

The Aces and Wings met four times during the 2023 regular season, with Las Vegas winning each matchup, albeit by slim margins. That said, the Aces should dominate this matchup and clinch a berth in the WNBA Finals for the second straight season.

Here's a look at the series schedule and additional T.V./streaming information.

No. 1 Aces vs. No. 4 Wings Series Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Game 5: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU (If necessary)

No. 2 New York Liberty vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

The Liberty are arguably the Aces' biggest competition for the WNBA crown, and they made a statement by sweeping the No. 7 Washington Mystics in the first round.

Led by Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot, New York has a real shot to claim its first-ever WNBA championship this year.

Ionescu was the best player on the floor for the Liberty in the first round, averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games. Jones was also impressive, averaging 19.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks in the first round.

In addition to Ionescu and Jones, Stewart and Betnijah Laney are averaging at least 18.5 points per game, which is quite impressive.

The Liberty took down the Mystics 90-85 in the Game 1 of the first round and 90-75 in Game 2. While New York won by a slim margin in each contest, Natasha Cloud and Washington put up an unexpectedly strong fight in the first round.

The Sun, meanwhile, cruised to a 90-75 Game 3 victory over the Lynx to seal a berth in the semifinals after dropping Game 2 to Minnesota 82-75.

After opening Game 1 with a 90-60 win over the Lynx, the Sun were expected to cruise into the semifinals with a sweep, but after falling to Minnesota in Game 2 there were questions about if the team could make it back to the WNBA Finals.

Connecticut bounced back in Game 3 thanks to big performances from team leaders DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas. Bonner finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Thomas posted 28 points, six rebounds and 12 assists to power the Sun into the next round.

Bonner and Thomas were also the Sun's best players in the first two games of the first round. Bonner averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the first two games while Thomas averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Liberty defeated the Sun in each of their four meetings during the regular season, and it's hard to imagine Connecticut clinching a berth in the WNBA Finals for the second straight year despite their regular season meetings being relatively close.

Unless Bonner and Thomas can get more from their supporting cast of Rebecca Allen, Tiffany Hayes and Tyasha Harris, it's fair to say the Liberty should come out on top.

Here's a look at the series schedule and additional T.V./streaming information.

No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 3 Sun Series Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. ET, ABC (If necessary)