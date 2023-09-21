Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's Updated Top Landing Spots After Cam Akers-Vikings Trade

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains on the trade market after requesting to be dealt during the offseason, but his options may be dwindling as teams satisfy their needs at the position.

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday for a swap of 2026 draft picks, and the Cleveland Browns signed Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal following Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury.

That said, Taylor would still be a great addition to any contending team despite being on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury and unable to suit up until at least Week 5.

Taylor, who was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 draft, put together back-to-back 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons to begin his career and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games, in addition to catching 28 passes for 143 yards.

When healthy, the 24-year-old is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL. During the 2021 campaign, he rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 40 passes for 360 yards and two scores.

While Taylor's options are certainly limited, here's a look at some of the best remaining landing spots for the Wisconsin product following the Akers trade.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are in somewhat of a running back dilemma for the second straight year after J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in a Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.

Baltimore has since relied on Gus Edwards as its primary running back with Justice Hill as the backup, but neither is considered a top, elite player at the position.

Through two games, Edwards has rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown and Hill has rushed for 50 yards and two scores, in addition to catching three passes for 12 yards.

The Ravens also signed Kenyan Drake to a deal on Wednesday with the revelation that Hill could be sidelined for a Week 3 matchup against the Colts with a toe injury. With the running back room struggling to stay healthy for the second straight season, the addition of Taylor could significantly elevate the team's effectiveness out of the backfield.

While star quarterback Lamar Jackson is a tremendous rusher, adding a player of Taylor's caliber could also greatly improve Baltimore's Super Bowl chances.

Miami Dolphins

It's only been two games, but Raheem Mostert is off to a blazing start with the Dolphins, rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to catching three passes for 19 yards.

It's clear the Fins can rely on Mostert out of the backfield moving forward, but the potential for the franchise to add a player of Taylor's caliber is too hard to ignore.

Additionally, Miami's depth behind Mostert is questionable at best. Salvon Ahmed has been his primary backup this year, though it's possible he will be sidelined for a Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a groin injury.

Behind Ahmed is 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks.

Considering the Dolphins are off to a 2-0 start and have big hopes of making a deep playoff run this year, adding Taylor would only help their chances of becoming legitimate title contenders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White has impressed as the Buccaneers' starting running back this year, having rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown in two games, in addition to catching seven passes for 40 yards, but the team could be much improved at the position.

White is in his second season in Tampa, and he leads a relatively inexperienced running back room that includes undrafted rookie Sean Tucker and 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

The Buccaneers are off to an unexpectedly hot 2-0 start led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, and they could easily use some additional punch out of the backfield to maintain their status atop the AFC South.