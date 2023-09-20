Ravens Rumors: Justice Hill May Miss Week 3 with Injury; Kenyan Drake Signs Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have added some insurance to their running back room.

Baltimore has signed Kenyan Drake after Justice Hill was revealed to have suffered a toe injury that could sideline him for a Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

While Hill could miss Sunday's matchup, he's not expected to endure a lengthy absence, Fowler added.

While no injury was reported following Baltimore's 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hill did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Hill has been the primary backup to Gus Edwards in 2023 after starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in a Week 1 over the Houston Texans. In two games this season, he has rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and has caught three passes for 12 yards.

Edwards will continue to be Baltimore's featured running back moving forward, and Drake figures to serve as his backup against the Colts if Hill is unavailable.

Drake was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Alabama. He spent two and a half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 season.

After a season-and-a-half in Arizona, Drake joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and suited up for the Ravens in 2022 as Dobbins appeared in just eight games due to injury. In 12 games with Baltimore last season, Drake rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to catching 17 passes for 89 yards and one score.

The 29-year-old's familiarity with the Baltimore offense made signing him over some of the other free-agent running backs a no-brainer for John Harbaugh's squad. Even if Hill is able to play on Sunday, Drake brings valuable depth to the Ravens backfield.