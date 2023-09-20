Hawks' Trae Young Buys Stake in Major League Pickleball's Atlanta Bouncers

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young announced Wednesday that he has become a co-owner of Major League Pickleball's Atlanta Bouncers.

Anheuser-Busch owns the Bouncers, and Young has become the team's sole investor with his stake purchase.

Young became the latest athlete to invest in a professional pickleball team, joining the likes of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters and Kevin Durant. Michael B. Jordan and Drake also own stakes in teams.