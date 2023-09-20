Hawks' Trae Young Buys Stake in Major League Pickleball's Atlanta Bouncers

Hawks' Trae Young Buys Stake in Major League Pickleball's Atlanta BouncersSeptember 20, 2023
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young announced Wednesday that he has become a co-owner of Major League Pickleball's Atlanta Bouncers.
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Atlanta! Proud to announce I'm THE NEW CO-OWNER of the <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaBouncers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaBouncers</a> <br><br>Come help me <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BackTheBouncers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BackTheBouncers</a> at the first<a href="https://twitter.com/MajorLeaguePB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@majorleaguepb</a> tournament of the year on Sep 22-24 <a href="https://t.co/mYvUpdRji8">pic.twitter.com/mYvUpdRji8</a>
Anheuser-Busch owns the Bouncers, and Young has become the team's sole investor with his stake purchase.
Young became the latest athlete to invest in a professional pickleball team, joining the likes of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters and Kevin Durant. Michael B. Jordan and Drake also own stakes in teams.
The announcement comes in advance of MLP Atlanta, which marks the first event of the second season of MLP 2023. The event begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. Young's Bouncers begin play Friday.