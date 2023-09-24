2023 NFL Week 3: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

4 of 9

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud Looks Like Everything Houston Texans Expected Plus More

The Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud is playing like he should have been this year's No. 1 overall draft pick. In fact, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department graded him as QB1 and significantly higher than Bryce Young, whom the Carolina Panthers ultimately chose.

As the 33rd Team's Jordan Pun noted, Stroud ranks third all-time in passing yards (906) through three starts. He's also thrown the most passes (121) without an interception during that stretch.

During Sunday's 37-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, this year's second overall selection completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

The utterly amazing part of those numbers and Stroud's overall play is that the rookie is doing this with an offensive line beset by injuries (four missing starters) and no real No. 1 target, though fellow rookie Tank Dell may have assumed that mantle with five receptions for 145 yards and a score.

"Everything starts with the quarterback and we have a good one and he's improved every week," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters after the game.

The definition of a true franchise quarterback is someone who elevates the play of everyone around him. Stroud is doing exactly that. The Texans are just 1-2, but they're competing and the team believes in its quarterback.

"That quarterback is unbelievable, man," tight end Brevin Jordan said. "I was just telling somebody on the sideline the best thing to happen to the Houston Texans was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last year in the last game of the season. Seven is the guy, man. We rock with him."

Jacksonville Jaguars Must Find Ways to Generate Pressure

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't ready. They were expected to run away with a weak AFC South this season. Instead, they're 1-2, with two straight losses. Now, they're looking up at the Indianapolis Colts.

The biggest issue is a heavily invested defensive front not making any plays.

Despite the Texans missing four starting offensive linemen, Jacksonville didn't manage a single sack. The lack of production is highly problematic when the Jaguars' defensive front seven features four first-round draft picks, including last year's No. 1 overall selection, Travon Walker.