2023 NFL Week 3: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

2023 NFL Week 3: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesSeptember 24, 2023
In Week 3, the NFL caught a glimpse of the next offensive guru in a game that will go down in record books. We also saw four 2-0 teams lose in the first slate of games, raising some questions about surprise clubs that jumped off to quick starts.
Right now, the Miami Dolphins have arguably the league's most explosive offense, and it's a multidimensional unit that isn't reliant on star power, which is a terrifying thought for the rest of the AFC.
Speaking of the AFC, the Houston Texans seem like they're on the fast track to competitive football despite the youth across the roster. They toppled the popular favorite to win the AFC South.
On the downside, the New Orleans Saints have questions at quarterback because of Derek Carr's shoulder injury.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton provide insight from Sunday's action.
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Atlanta Falcons Offense Needs a Spark to Stay Afloat in NFC South
Few analysts predicted the NFC South would be highly competitive, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went into Week 3 at 2-0.
The Saints and Falcons lost their games on Sunday.
Even though New Orleans has questions about Derek Carr's injured shoulder, Alvin Kamara's return from suspension could boost its offense. Atlanta has its key playmakers on the field but failed to score a touchdown in a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.
While Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder doesn't need to post gaudy numbers to help lead his team to victories, head coach Arthur Smith must get a lot more from the passing attack. Ridder went 21-of-38 passing for 201 yards on Sunday. None of Atlanta's receivers had more than 41 receiving yards.
Perhaps Smith should open up in the offense for big throws downfield as a complement to the ground game.
Lions' Pass Rush Can Change the Complexion of Their Defense
Typically, a team's pass rush can change the complexion of a defensive unit. When the defensive line can get to the quarterback, defensive backs don't have to cover pass-catchers for extended periods, which is a difficult task.
Last year, Detroit gave up the most yards and ranked 28th in defensive scoring. While the defense has a long way to go after allowing 37 points to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the Lions permitted only six points to the Falcons and sacked Ridder seven times on Sunday.
On top of a ferocious pass rush, rookie safety Brian Branch made plays all over the field. He recorded 11 tackles, three for loss, and two pass breakups, which is a good sign for the secondary with C.J. Gardner-Johnson (torn pectoral) on injured reserve.
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
Kellen Moore has proved that he's a season-saving hire
The Los Angeles Chargers kept their playoff hopes alive and well with a 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. They are 1-2 with a high-scoring offense that didn't turn the ball over until Sunday (Joshua Palmer fumble).
We can't blame the Chargers' slow start on the offense. Brandon Staley, who is a defensive-minded head coach, must tighten up his defense.
In fact, one can argue that Kellen Moore's offense gives this team a chance to go on a run headed into October.
In the Chargers' victory, Moore went deep into his playbook with a play design that resulted in a touchdown pass from Keenan Allen to Mike Williams, which put the Chargers in the lead 20-10.
Ultimately, Los Angeles wouldn't have won the game without that receiver-to-receiver touchdown.
On top of that, Justin Herbert has played at a high level, throwing for six touchdowns without an interception. If the Chargers can start on a winning streak, Herbert could be in the running for Offensive Player of the Year even with Williams (knee) banged up.
Vikings should make a call for CB J.C. Jackson
While quarterback Kirk Cousins' future will come into question with one more year on his contract, the Vikings have bigger issues on the defensive side of the ball.
Over the last two weeks, Minnesota has allowed 62 points while Cousins has thrown for nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
In the NFC North, a division without a dominant team, Minnesota shouldn't flush its season down the toilet despite the difficult pathway to a playoff berth.
With that said, if the Vikings want to turn their season around and remain competitive with Cousins under center, they need to make a move for a defensive playmaker. Perhaps call the Chargers for cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
Packers Will Hit Their Stride When Key Offensive Starters Return From Injuries
Skeptics may still have questions about the Green Bay Packers after their 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, who lost quarterback Derek Carr (shoulder) in the beginning of the third quarter.
However, Green Bay has won two of its first three games with key players on the sideline. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) have missed the last two outings. Packers lead wideout Christian Watson has yet to make his season debut because of a hamstring injury. Guard Elgton Jenkins didn't play Sunday because of a knee injury.
Yet for the most part, the Packers have been efficient offensively with only one turnover. Jordan Love has played well with seven touchdown passes and one interception.
Saints Offense Should be Fine if Derek Carr Misses Time
In the third quarter of Sunday's game, Packers edge-rusher Rashan Gary sacked Derek Carr, who walked off the field with an injured shoulder.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carr went to the hospital for X-rays and further tests. Jameis Winston took over the offense and went 10-of-16 passing for 101 yards.
After going up 17-0 against Green Bay with Carr under center, New Orleans didn't score with Winston in the game.
Nonetheless, if Carr misses time, Winston should fare a lot better with a full week of practice with the first-team offense. Also, running back Alvin Kamara will return from suspension next week.
Regardless of Carr's status, the Saints offense will get a boost from Kamara, who's still a quality dual-threat playmaker out of the backfield.
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
C.J. Stroud Looks Like Everything Houston Texans Expected Plus More
The Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud is playing like he should have been this year's No. 1 overall draft pick. In fact, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department graded him as QB1 and significantly higher than Bryce Young, whom the Carolina Panthers ultimately chose.
As the 33rd Team's Jordan Pun noted, Stroud ranks third all-time in passing yards (906) through three starts. He's also thrown the most passes (121) without an interception during that stretch.
During Sunday's 37-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, this year's second overall selection completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
The utterly amazing part of those numbers and Stroud's overall play is that the rookie is doing this with an offensive line beset by injuries (four missing starters) and no real No. 1 target, though fellow rookie Tank Dell may have assumed that mantle with five receptions for 145 yards and a score.
"Everything starts with the quarterback and we have a good one and he's improved every week," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters after the game.
The definition of a true franchise quarterback is someone who elevates the play of everyone around him. Stroud is doing exactly that. The Texans are just 1-2, but they're competing and the team believes in its quarterback.
"That quarterback is unbelievable, man," tight end Brevin Jordan said. "I was just telling somebody on the sideline the best thing to happen to the Houston Texans was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last year in the last game of the season. Seven is the guy, man. We rock with him."
Jacksonville Jaguars Must Find Ways to Generate Pressure
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't ready. They were expected to run away with a weak AFC South this season. Instead, they're 1-2, with two straight losses. Now, they're looking up at the Indianapolis Colts.
The biggest issue is a heavily invested defensive front not making any plays.
Despite the Texans missing four starting offensive linemen, Jacksonville didn't manage a single sack. The lack of production is highly problematic when the Jaguars' defensive front seven features four first-round draft picks, including last year's No. 1 overall selection, Travon Walker.
"We have to do better," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. "It starts up front. It starts with the offensive line. It starts with the defensive line. It starts right there. ... We need to coach better. We need to play better. We need to execute better. ... We need to evaluate ourselves, beginning with me."
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel is the NFL's Newest Offensive Genius
During the Atlanta Falcons' run to Super Bowl LI, Kyle Shanahan received a ton of praise for his offensive game plans. In that year, Matt Ryan won league MVP. Two years later, Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII with the second-ranked scoring offense.
Mike McDaniel could be the next offensive mind in line to lead a prolific offense to the big stage in February if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy.
The Dolphins fed the Denver Broncos a 70-burger at Hard Rock Stadium with a well-balanced offensive attack. Miami racked up 726 total yards. Tagovailoa had only three incompletions.
Even scarier for the rest of the league, the Dolphins posted those numbers without starting wideout Jaylen Waddle (concussion protocol), and their ground game (350 yards and five touchdowns) looks as explosive as the aerial attack. Rookie third-rounder De'Von Achane had a breakout performance with 233 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.
It's Time for the Broncos to Hit the Panic Button
We're only three weeks into the 2023 season, but the Broncos have multiple problems that seem insurmountable.
In a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins, the Broncos gave up the most points in franchise history. While most analysts wondered if quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense would click under new head coach Sean Payton, we should have more questions about Vance Joseph's defense after Sunday's game.
Since the Broncos led the Washington Commanders 21-3 in Week 2, they've allowed 102 points over the last seven quarters.
With a porous defense, the Broncos need to win scoring shootouts, which seems unlikely with their pop-gun offense.
Aside from a Hail Mary pass last week, Denver hasn't produced enough explosive plays to generate any faith that it can win in an offensive track meet. We saw that in reality on Sunday.
The Sean Payton era has gone sour quickly with no signs of a turnaround.
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Remain Dangerous Primarily Because of a Ferocious Defense
The Cleveland Browns defense is something to fear. Whether the Browns offense is clicking or not—and the unit looked better than it has all season against the Tennessee Titans—opposing play-callers will lie awake at night worrying about Myles Garrett and Co.
The Titans had no answer for Garrett, who registered 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in the Browns' 27-3 victory. He's squarely in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.
In total, Tennessee managed a meager 94 yards against Jim Schwartz's defense.
Garrett's presence disrupted everything. The Titans signed left tackle Andre Dillard to a three-year, $29 million contract this offseason. He barely served as an inconvenience on Garrett's way into Tennessee's backfield. The Titans were then forced to chip regularly or slide protection toward Garrett. Yet he still proved to be a difference-maker.
"Teams come in here and they say, 'Don't let 95 wreck the game,'" head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "He continues to do it."
While Garrett serves as the catalyst, the Browns defense is now loaded at every spot.
A stronger interior helped hold the Titans to a paltry 1.7 yards per carry. Yes, Derrick Henry played. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah flew about the field and led the team with six tackles, including one tackle for loss. The combination of DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks caught only 31 percent of their passes when targeted.
Instead of consistent breakdowns, as seen under previous defensive coordinator Joe Woods, all three levels of the Browns defense are playing in harmony and thriving.
Tennessee Titans Must Reassess Approach
As noted, the Browns dominated the Titans in the trenches.
For years, Tennessee ran roughshod against opponents. Mike Vrabel's squad proved to be rough, tumble and well-coached. Now, the group lacks significant talent and it's apparent against a loaded roster like Cleveland's.
The free-agent investments in Dillard and guard Daniel Brunskill aren't paying dividends. Maybe the coaching staff considers moving this year's 11th overall draft pick, Peter Skoronski, from guard to left tackle.
The Titans don't have the talent, particularly on offense, and the result is obvious.
"You play like that in this league, you coach like that in this league, you get your ass beat," Vrabel said afterward.
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
Bills Offense Has Found Some Balance to Help Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills went on the road to beat up on an inferior Washington Commanders squad 37-3, but we shouldn't overlook how well the offense has run the ball over the past two weeks.
After a Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, the Bills haven't just turned the channel to the Josh Allen show. While Allen has made plays with his arm and legs, running back James Cook has emerged as a key playmaker with 221 rushing yards in the last two games, averaging 6.9 yards per carry since Week 2.
Sure, the Bills defense has contributed to consecutive blowouts, forcing eight turnovers in the previous two outings, but offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has done a good job providing Allen some help with the run game on the offensive side of the ball as well.
Sam Howell Must do a Better Job of Playing to Commanders Defense
First and foremost, let's remember that Sam Howell has a lot to learn with only four career starts. With that said, he has to understand the makeup of his team.
The Commanders have a solid defense with an aggressive pass rush that was tied with the Dallas Cowboys' unit for the most sacks (10) coming into Week 3. Howell should know this and protect the football, which means fewer dangerous throws.
Over the last two weeks, Howell has thrown five interceptions. Though he's not entirely to blame for each turnover, he must cut down on his errors to give his team a chance to beat playoff contenders.
Entering Week 3, under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the Commanders offense had performed better than it did in years past, but the unit still has to build an identity, and it won't be able to do that with a high turnover rate.
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
Shane Steichen Has the Goods as Indianapolis Colts Head Coach
Well-coached teams find ways to win more often than not. Conversely, poorly coached squads have a tendency to make critical mistakes in crucial situations. The Indianapolis Colts appear to have a really good head coach in Shane Steichen.
Indianapolis currently leads the AFC South with a surprising 2-1 record after a 22-19 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts somehow managed a win without quarterback Anthony Richardson, center Ryan Kelly and running back Jonathan Taylor. However, the Colts have been prepared each week, played hard and a newfound accountability can be found within the organization.
"Not speaking for anybody other than myself. … I think the old adage, 'consistency creates credibility,' I think is important," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson. "That's what Shane's message is, it's been very consistent, from Day 1 when he got here, all the way through."
As examples, the running game stagnated in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson didn't get a single snap the following week before being cut. Cornerback Darrel Baker Jr. struggled mightily in Week 2. The Colts coaching staff immediately replaced him in the lineup with second-round rookie JuJu Brents, who registered four tackles and recovered a fumble in his debut.
"I think you've got to take accountability for everything," Steichen said. "It starts with myself, and then it's the players holding the players accountable, it's coach to player, it's player to coach, and everyone has to be on the same page."
So far, the Colts aren't allowing anything to fester, as they did a year ago. Instead, they're not making excuses and grinding out games.
Baltimore Ravens' New Offensive Scheme Remains Work-in-Progress
The Ravens went from being one of the league's best ground-and-pound attacks to struggling to find itself.
Against the Colts, Baltimore had 11 series end after six or fewer plays, including both of the team's overtime possessions. In wet conditions, the Ravens didn't control the point of attack. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards, but the rest of backfield managed 85 yards at 3.7 yards per carry.
The Ravens want to be more dynamic. At the same time, they need to grind out some wins and they didn't against the Colts.
"We just need to clock in and stay focused more," Jackson told reporters. "We need to take what the defense gives us and try to run the ball."
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Defense Will Prevent Patriots from Sinking to the Bottom of AFC
In a rainy, low-scoring game at MetLife Stadium, the New England Patriots scored only one touchdown, a 58-yard reception for tight end Pharaoh Brown because of busted coverage.
Yet New England came out on top 15-10 because its defense held the Jets to 171 total yards, 2.8 yards per play and shut the door on a comeback with a safety.
While Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had some misfires, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez held his own against 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. The Patriots finished the game with seven quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss.
Against the Jets, quarterback Mac Jones had help from a rushing attack that accumulated 157 yards, but he doesn't have to lead an offensive juggernaut with a defense that's allowed five touchdowns in three games.
Jets Must Stop Pretending Zach Wilson Gives Them the Best Chance to Win Now
Early Sunday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said that Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz expressed interest in signing with the Jets (h/t Paul Esden Jr. of The Score 1260), but the Jets want to stick with Zach Wilson.
General manager Joe Douglas is going to get himself and the coaching staff fired if he doesn't find a veteran upgrade over Tim Boyle.
Even though Wilson shouldn't carry all the blame for the Jets' 15-10 loss to the Patriots, he continues to show minimal progress with more experience. Other than a late touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard run for Nick Bawden, Wilson didn't look much different from his rookie or second year in the league.
By now, this sounds like a broken record, but the Jets need to move on from Wilson and find a starting-caliber quarterback to give themselves a chance to string together victories.
Gang Green's Monday Night Football magic with Wilson as a fill-in starter for Aaron Rodgers has completely worn off. The Jets should be on the phone with Wentz right now.