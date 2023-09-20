Lowe: Giannis' Comments on Bucks Future Could Affect Damian Lillard Trade Suitors

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made waves recently when he said that he could leave his team for a better situation to win championships.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Zach Lowe noted on his podcast how that could be affecting the ongoing Damian Lillard trade saga, where teams could be more focused on potentially saving their assets to land Antetokounmpo instead of the Portland Trail Blazers guard.

Lowe made his remarks amid talk of potential landing spots for Lillard, who is still on Portland despite a trade request that is now nearly three months old (43:07 mark).

"By the way, hovering over all of this is Giannis' comments last week reiterating, you know, 'If I don't sense the Bucks are all-in on winning, I'm not gonna end my career here necessarily.' I think other teams have at least started to have—some of these other teams with assets have at least started to have the conversation of—wait a second if we think we have any chance of being in the ballgame—if that actually comes to pass—and there is no guarantee, Bucks fans, that it comes to pass at all. It could end up beautifully for Milwaukee, they could win the title, he could stay, whatever, do we need to keep our powder dry?"

Antetokounmpo is under contract for two more seasons. He has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign and will become extension-eligible on Friday.

Lillard has been the top player on the trade market for months and rightfully so. He's a seven-time All-NBA guard who just averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, and he has a spot reserved for him in the Hall of Fame someday.

But Antetokounmpo would usurp him on the trade market if he wanted out of Milwaukee. He's a two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion who just averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Antetokounmpo has been one of the game's top players (if not the best overall) over the past five seasons, and he has plenty left in the tank at just 28 years old.