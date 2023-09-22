Every MLB Team's Best Pitcher in 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays made a rare free-agency splurge when they signed Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million deal this past offseason, and he has been the workhorse of their staff as the only pitcher who has tallied more than 120 innings. The 29-year-old is the AL leader with a 1.01 WHIP thanks to career lows in hits per nine innings (7.9) and walks per nine innings (1.2).