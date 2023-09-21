Every MLB Team's Best Position Player in 2023

Despite only playing in 108 of 151 games for the Texas Rangers this season, Corey Seager has been an offensive juggernaut, racking up 72 extra-base hits in 490 plate appearances and leading the AL with a .333 batting average.

Marcus Semien is having another terrific season at second base and Adolis García has been an RBI machine in the middle of the lineup, but Seager has simply been on another level this year. The 29-year-old might have given Shohei Ohtani a legitimate run for his money in the AL MVP race if he had managed to stay healthy for the entire season.