Lakers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will carry championship hopes into the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.
They might be bringing a championship-caliber roster into the season, too.
Much like they did at the last trade deadline, the Lakers spent this summer adding the kind of role players who should be great complements to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Considering they weren't far away to begin with—they had a .667 winning percentage after the deadline and made the conference finals—these additions might be the last lift this club needed to clear the proverbial hump.
So, what could be on deck for L.A. this season? We're here to examine exactly that with a three-pack of bold predictions.
D'Angelo Russell Is Traded
D'Angelo Russell has a lot of skill. Last season, he hit Hollywood at the deadline and still wound up as the team's No. 2 distributor and No. 3 scorer.
He has game—it just isn't the kind of game this group really needs. He's a little too ball-dominant on offense and inconsistent on defense to be the ideal fit with James.
The Lakers saw this already and wound up slicing down his role in their biggest moments. He logged just 23.5 minutes per night in the conference finals, and he may have been lucky to get that much run, as L.A. lost his 94 minutes in that series by a staggering 47 points.
The Lakers re-signed him this offseason, but that may have been more about retaining a trade chip than committing to him, a sentiment hinted at in his waiving of his implied no-trade clause. If they like what they're getting from their other guards, they'll wind up moving him to upgrade a different position.
Austin Reaves Is an All-Star...and Most Improved Player
Austin Reaves has had such an explosive start to his career that this almost doesn't feel bold enough.
Two years back, he spent his offseason finding a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent. Now, he just filled up his summer break by signing a $56 million deal and filling an important role for Team USA.
The 25-year-old's trajectory essentially points straight up, and he has done everything he can to build confidence that he has another leap year in him.
If Reaves keeps ascending, he could elevate his stat line to something in the range of 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. Hit those marks, and he'll be headed to his first All-Star Game and in line to take home the Most Improved Player award.
Lakers Win It All
The Lakers may not enter this season as the odds-on favorite, but they belong in any and every championship discussion.
If James and Davis are healthy, they bring more to the hardwood than just about any other twosome you'll find. They could be supported by a third star in Reaves, plus they've built one of the deepest rosters in basketball.
This team seemingly has what it needs to embark on a title run, but even if it's lacking in any area, it could also have the trade assets needed to fill that void.
That's enough to convince our crystal ball that L.A. is taking the crown.