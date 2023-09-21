NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lakers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2023

    Lakers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

    0 of 3

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to a Laker foul during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Lakers will carry championship hopes into the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

      They might be bringing a championship-caliber roster into the season, too.

      Much like they did at the last trade deadline, the Lakers spent this summer adding the kind of role players who should be great complements to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

      Considering they weren't far away to begin with—they had a .667 winning percentage after the deadline and made the conference finals—these additions might be the last lift this club needed to clear the proverbial hump.

      So, what could be on deck for L.A. this season? We're here to examine exactly that with a three-pack of bold predictions.

    D'Angelo Russell Is Traded

    1 of 3

      LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: LeBron James #6 and D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

      D'Angelo Russell has a lot of skill. Last season, he hit Hollywood at the deadline and still wound up as the team's No. 2 distributor and No. 3 scorer.

      He has game—it just isn't the kind of game this group really needs. He's a little too ball-dominant on offense and inconsistent on defense to be the ideal fit with James.

      The Lakers saw this already and wound up slicing down his role in their biggest moments. He logged just 23.5 minutes per night in the conference finals, and he may have been lucky to get that much run, as L.A. lost his 94 minutes in that series by a staggering 47 points.

      The Lakers re-signed him this offseason, but that may have been more about retaining a trade chip than committing to him, a sentiment hinted at in his waiving of his implied no-trade clause. If they like what they're getting from their other guards, they'll wind up moving him to upgrade a different position.

    Austin Reaves Is an All-Star...and Most Improved Player

    2 of 3

      LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

      Austin Reaves has had such an explosive start to his career that this almost doesn't feel bold enough.

      Two years back, he spent his offseason finding a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent. Now, he just filled up his summer break by signing a $56 million deal and filling an important role for Team USA.

      The 25-year-old's trajectory essentially points straight up, and he has done everything he can to build confidence that he has another leap year in him.

      If Reaves keeps ascending, he could elevate his stat line to something in the range of 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. Hit those marks, and he'll be headed to his first All-Star Game and in line to take home the Most Improved Player award.

    Lakers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Lakers Win It All

    3 of 3

      LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shows his Championship rings after the game against the LA Clippers on December 22, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Lakers may not enter this season as the odds-on favorite, but they belong in any and every championship discussion.

      If James and Davis are healthy, they bring more to the hardwood than just about any other twosome you'll find. They could be supported by a third star in Reaves, plus they've built one of the deepest rosters in basketball.

      This team seemingly has what it needs to embark on a title run, but even if it's lacking in any area, it could also have the trade assets needed to fill that void.

      That's enough to convince our crystal ball that L.A. is taking the crown.

    X