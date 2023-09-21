Lakers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell has a lot of skill. Last season, he hit Hollywood at the deadline and still wound up as the team's No. 2 distributor and No. 3 scorer.



He has game—it just isn't the kind of game this group really needs. He's a little too ball-dominant on offense and inconsistent on defense to be the ideal fit with James.



The Lakers saw this already and wound up slicing down his role in their biggest moments. He logged just 23.5 minutes per night in the conference finals, and he may have been lucky to get that much run, as L.A. lost his 94 minutes in that series by a staggering 47 points.

