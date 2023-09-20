EA FC Soundtrack Drops with J. Cole, Jack Harlow, The Rolling Stones and 100+ Artists

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gamers won't lack in musical variety when they fire up EA Sports FC 24.

More than 100 artists collectively representing more than 30 countries are included on the game's soundtrack, a list that includes Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, The Rolling Stones, Stormzy and J. Cole.

"The premiere of EA Sports FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity like never before," EA president of music Steve Schnur said. "We've curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music and artists that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture, and powers football life. It's the next chapter in The World's Game, set to music like never before."

The full soundtrack is available to enjoy on Spotify and other streaming services ahead of the game's release.