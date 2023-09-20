X

    Knicks, Rangers' James Dolan Doesn't 'Really Like Owning Teams,' Won't Add More

    September 20, 2023

    James Dolan isn't the biggest fan of owning professional sports teams, which is notable because, well, he just so happens to own the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers.

    As part of a profile by Katherine Rosman of the New York Times, Dolan said that while the Knicks and Rangers are "near and dear to my heart," he has no plans on purchasing another team.

    "I don't really like owning teams," he said.

