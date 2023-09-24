The 9 Stats of MLB's 2023 Season That Don't Make Sense

9 of 9

It's a damn shame for the entire sport of baseball that Shohei Ohtani's 2023 campaign ended as abruptly as it did.

Because in early August, a double Triple Crown was a somewhat legitimate possibility.

After his final pre-injury turn through the starting rotation on August 9, Ohtani had 10 wins, a 3.17 ERA and 165 strikeouts. Among AL pitchers who were on track to qualify for an ERA title, he was tied for sixth (two wins behind Zach Eflin), fourth and third, respectively.

At the same time, he was batting .306 with 40 home runs and 83 RBI, good for fourth, first and third, respectively.

Even if he had stayed healthy, he probably wasn't beating Corey Seager for the batting title, nor was he catching Kevin Gausman for the strikeout crown. But he was on pace to blow right by his career-best hitting work from 2021 and was on his way to being worth as much as a pitcher as he was while placing fourth in the Cy Young vote last year.

He was also on track for possibly the most wins above replacement in a single season in the past century.

As is, he got to a career-high bWAR of 10.1, becoming the 180th player in MLB history to reach double digits in that department.

Most of those came more than 100 years ago, though.

The highest mark in the past 20 years was Mookie Betts' 10.7 bWAR in 2018. Ohtani was on pace to obliterate that.

Expand it to the past half-century and the record belongs to Dwight Gooden at 13.3 in 1985. There's no guarantee Ohtani would've gotten there, but, at the rate, he was delivering through the Angels' first 116 games, it was feasible.

And aside from that magical season by Gooden, the only other bWAR north of 12.6 in the past century was Babe Ruth's mark of 14.1 in 1923.

Wouldn't that have been fun, given all the Ruth/Ohtani comparisons over the past few years?

Alas.