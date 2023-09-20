Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson 'Played Better' Than Stats Show vs. Cowboys, Insiders Say

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets looked beyond the box score when evaluating the performance of quarterback Zach Wilson in their 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson finished 12-of-27 for 170 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. A big chunk of his output came on a 68-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson in the second quarter.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, New York isn't panicking when it comes to the third-year signal-caller.

"The Jets' internal reviews on Zach Wilson's first start of the season: He played better than the stats show for the first three quarters and then ended up forcing some bad throws in the fourth when the Jets were way behind," per Graziano. "Overall, against that fearsome Cowboys defense, the Jets' offense didn't function very well."

He added the Jets "believe they can be a lot more than what they showed Sunday—even if they end up rolling with Wilson the rest of the way."

A team typically isn't in a good position when it's describing the starting quarterback like an arthouse film. You see, there are so many levels and subtle themes to Zach Wilson's game you can't possibly grasp the first time around.

But it's also true Week 2 probably won't be a fair barometer by which to judge the 24-year-old.

Based on their first two games, the Cowboys defense is every bit as good as advertised. They shut out the New York Giants in Week 1 and allowed just 171 total yards. Daniel Jones threw for 104 yards and two interceptions, and he was sacked seven times.

In the case of Wilson, there wasn't much he could do against Dallas' front seven. He faced pressure on 16 of his 30 pass plays, according to NFL Next Gen Stats (via ESPN's Rich Cimini).

Jets center Connor McGovern told reporters it's important for Wilson to remain confident in the pocket, which is difficult "when, on the first third down, he gets sacked within 2 1/2 seconds or something crazy."

New York has outwardly presented a united front toward Wilson after Aaron Rodgers went down with what's likely a season-ending Achilles injury. That's also the impression the team has given behind the scenes based on the reporting about its approach to replacing Rodgers.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini cited a Jets source Sept. 17 who said Wilson "is our best option." Russini also reported they were making clear to any free-agent targets "that Wilson is the starter and they would be coming in as a backup."