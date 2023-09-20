X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers, Clippers Haven't Spoken Since Talks Ended in August

    Doric SamSeptember 20, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on prior to game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    It's been a month since the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers ended trade discussions regarding a potential James Harden deal, and there reportedly has been no change since then.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today (h/t HoopsHype) that the two teams have not been in contact with one another recently.

    "Right now, there have been no conversations between the Sixers and the Clippers since the day a month ago when we reported that those trade talks were over," Wojnarowski said. "Philly called the Clippers that day and said, 'We're holding on to him.' They haven't spoken since."

    Harden exercised his player option for the upcoming season and requested to be traded earlier this summer, naming the Clippers as his preferred destination. Last month, he expressed his frustration with how trade negotiations were going by calling Sixers president Daryl Morey "a liar" and declaring, "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    James Harden: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." <a href="https://t.co/AmHJ0WwbF2">pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2</a>

    Despite the lack of progress in trade discussions between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, ESPN's Zach Lowe expressed optimism that the two franchises will eventually re-engage with one another in response to Wojnarowski.

    James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers, Clippers Haven't Spoken Since Talks Ended in August
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "I don't think we've seen the last of those talks," Lowe said. "I have a feeling those talks will be reignited at some point."