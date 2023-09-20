James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers, Clippers Haven't Spoken Since Talks Ended in August

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's been a month since the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers ended trade discussions regarding a potential James Harden deal, and there reportedly has been no change since then.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today (h/t HoopsHype) that the two teams have not been in contact with one another recently.

"Right now, there have been no conversations between the Sixers and the Clippers since the day a month ago when we reported that those trade talks were over," Wojnarowski said. "Philly called the Clippers that day and said, 'We're holding on to him.' They haven't spoken since."

Harden exercised his player option for the upcoming season and requested to be traded earlier this summer, naming the Clippers as his preferred destination. Last month, he expressed his frustration with how trade negotiations were going by calling Sixers president Daryl Morey "a liar" and declaring, "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Despite the lack of progress in trade discussions between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, ESPN's Zach Lowe expressed optimism that the two franchises will eventually re-engage with one another in response to Wojnarowski.