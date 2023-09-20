Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Raptors 'Kicked the Tires' on PG amid Blazers, Heat Buzz

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly not the only Eastern Conference team that has expressed interest in Damian Lillard this offseason.

NBA insider Matt Moore said on the Locked On NBA podcast (three-minute mark) that "multiple teams in the Eastern Conference," including the Toronto Raptors have shown some interest in the guard.

"Everyone around the league knows the Raptors were amongst the teams," he added. "They have kicked the tires."

This comes after ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported on Monday that a mystery Eastern Conference team has talked with the Portland Trail Blazers about a potential trade.

Yet much of the offseason discussion has been about Lillard wanting to go to the Heat.

Earlier this month, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the seven-time All-Star would only attend training camp with the Heat or Trail Blazers, which was notable because the NBA issued a memo in July saying it talked to the guard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, and confirmed he would play for whichever team traded for him.

There is a question of leverage with Lillard wanting out and potentially only wanting to join Miami.

On The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Trail Blazers "want the Heat to literally scrounge into every nook and cranny and produce everything they possibly can. The Heat don't feel the need to do that."