3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2September 20, 2023
3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2
The New York Giants have a limited offense.
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller have been the only bright spots through two weeks.
That trio helped the Giants earn their first victory of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, but they needed to come back from a 20-point deficit.
Barkley's ankle injury further complicated how the Giants offense will move the ball on a consistent basis.
Brian Daboll and his staff should be searching through the potential trade market to find some more fits to the offense.
The Giants can't contend with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East with their current offensive setup, and it may be hard for them to even challenge for a wild-card spot in the NFC after what we saw in Weeks 1 and 2.
Kendrick Bourne
The flashy No. 1 wide receivers are out of the Giants price range, and none of them may even be available on the trade market.
The Giants need to target reliable veteran pass-catchers who Daniel Jones can rely on every week.
Kendrick Bourne filled that role with the New England Patriots so far this season, as he has 10 receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Bourne has been targeted on 20 occasions by Mac Jones.
The Patriots would not trade Bourne unless they are completely out of the playoff race, and if you look at their current situation, that may happen by October.
New England is dealing with the same lack of explosiveness at wide receiver that the Giants are dealing with. Both teams may not be able to fix that within the season.
The Giants could at least reach out to the Patriots for Bourne to add him to their current wide receiver depth chart led by Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell.
All three of those players have failed to record more than six receptions and 80 yards through two weeks, and those struggles could continue against San Francisco in Week 3.
Robert Woods
Robert Woods might be a popular name on the trade block in the coming weeks.
Woods is the only logical trade target on the Houston Texans roster. Moving the veteran wide receiver could open up more playing time for Tank Dell next to Nico Collins.
Woods has 12 catches for 131 yards through two weeks. Both of those totals are more than any numbers produced by the Giants' current wide receivers.
A potential addition of Woods would immediately upgrade the Giants' wide receiver room, and he would give Jones a reliable target to throw to each week.
Slayton, Hodgins and Campbell are better off in supporting roles. Rookie Jalin Hyatt, who has been used a big-play threat so far, could develop into a nice piece on offense, but he is not a No. 1 wide out yet.
The Giants either need to see significant improvements from their wide receivers, or they need to make a move to be somewhat competitive in the NFC.
Cam Akers
The Giants and Cam Akers may not form an ideal partnership, but it could work if the NFC East side wants to move in that direction.
Akers is on the trading block once again. The Los Angeles Rams seem to be more than comfortable using Kyren Williams as their feature back.
The Giants have Barkley on the injured list, but the severity of the ankle sprain may not be as bad as the team thinks.
Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Barkley "feels a lot better today" and is a "quick healer", per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.
Barkley will likely miss Thursday night's game against the 49ers and be evaluated further after that game.
Akers would provide the Giants with better Barkley insurance than Matt Breida, and when Barkley is healthy, he could give the team a solid one-two punch at running back.
The Giants may be forced to lean into their strengths on the ground if they can't get the most out of their receivers, and that is where Akers could fit in alongside Barkley.