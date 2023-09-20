3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2

1 of 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The flashy No. 1 wide receivers are out of the Giants price range, and none of them may even be available on the trade market.

The Giants need to target reliable veteran pass-catchers who Daniel Jones can rely on every week.

Kendrick Bourne filled that role with the New England Patriots so far this season, as he has 10 receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Bourne has been targeted on 20 occasions by Mac Jones.

The Patriots would not trade Bourne unless they are completely out of the playoff race, and if you look at their current situation, that may happen by October.

New England is dealing with the same lack of explosiveness at wide receiver that the Giants are dealing with. Both teams may not be able to fix that within the season.

The Giants could at least reach out to the Patriots for Bourne to add him to their current wide receiver depth chart led by Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell.