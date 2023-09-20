Dartmouth Football HC Buddy Teevens Dies at 66 After Injuries From March Bike Crash

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens died Tuesday at the age of 66.

The school announced he died approximately six months after he suffered significant injuries from a bicycle accident in March.

"Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved 'coach' has peacefully passed away surrounded by family," the Teevens family said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome. Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.

"We are confident and take comfort in the fact that he passed away knowing how much he was loved and admired."

The school's announcement explained he was riding his bike in Florida when he was struck by a pickup truck. In addition to spinal cord injuries he suffered, his right leg was amputated.

Teevens was already a Dartmouth legend even before he became the school's all-time winningest football coach at 117-101-2.

He played quarterback and led the Big Green to the conference title as the Ivy League Player of the Year in 1978. He also lettered in hockey as a multi-sport athlete.

He first became the school's football coach from 1987 through 1991 before taking opportunities elsewhere but eventually returned to his alma mater as coach in 2005. Teevens led the Big Green to a share of the Ivy League championship in 1990 and an outright conference title in 1991 during his first stint and then a share of the conference championship in 2015, 2019 and 2021 during his second stint.

Yet he was known for more than just winning on the field.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic noted he was the first collegiate coach to eliminate live tackling at practices in an effort to keep players safer. He also helped develop the Mobile Virtual Player, which is a remote-controlled tackling dummy that has become more widespread at the collegiate and NFL levels.

What's more, he became the first college football coach to hire women as full-time staff members and participated in the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum every year at the NFL scouting combine.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recognized his impact on the game during the most recent NFL draft:

Sammy McCorkle has served as the team's interim coach this season.

Dartmouth president Sian Leah Beilock and athletic director Mike Harrity said the team will still play Saturday's game against Lehigh because that is what Teevens would have wanted.