Waiver Wire Week 3: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Between Akers' absence, Cooper Kupp's injury, Puka Nacua's fiery-hot start and Kyren Williams' emergence, there have been a ton of talking points with this Rams team. Maybe that's why fantasy folks keep sleeping on Atwell.

His 196 receiving yards are eighth-most in the NFL, and none of this start feels fluky. He isn't benefiting from one monster effort, as he's posted at least six receptions and 77 receiving yards in each of his first two outings. Plus, he's been absurdly reliable, hauling in 13 of the 17 passes sent his way. If he remains this consistent, he could easily maintain fantasy-relevance even after Kupp makes it back from injured reserve.

