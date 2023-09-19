Saints' Jamaal Williams Has No Timetable for Hamstring Injury, Dennis Allen Says

Saints' Jamaal Williams Has No Timetable for Hamstring Injury, Dennis Allen SaysSeptember 19, 2023
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Running back Jamaal Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Monday night's 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like he'll be sidelined moving forward.
Head coach Dennis Allen didn't offer a timeline for Williams' return, telling reporters he expected him to miss "some time."
