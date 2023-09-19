X

NFL

    Saints' Jamaal Williams Has No Timetable for Hamstring Injury, Dennis Allen Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 10: Jamaal Williams #21 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Running back Jamaal Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Monday night's 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like he'll be sidelined moving forward.

    Head coach Dennis Allen didn't offer a timeline for Williams' return, telling reporters he expected him to miss "some time."

