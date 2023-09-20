X

    Breanna Stewart's Clutch Play Wows Fans as Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Eliminate Mystics

    Erin WalshSeptember 20, 2023

    The moment is never too big for Breanna Stewart.

    Stewart led the No. 2 seed New York Liberty to a 90-85 overtime win over the No. 7 seed Washington Mystics on Tuesday night at Barclays Center to clinch a berth in the WNBA semifinals.

    Stewart notched 27 points, 10 rebounds and two assists and was particularly impressive in overtime to help the Liberty knock out Natasha Cloud and the Mystics from the 2023 postseason.

    Sabrina Ionescu didn't have a glowing performance for New York, but she did her part in the victory, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists to help put the Liberty over the edge. Jonquel Jones also had an impressive evening, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds and one assist.

    Cloud was undeniably the best player on the floor and she led Washington with 33 points, six rebounds and nine assists in what was an impressive performance that even drew some praise from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

    Tasha going crazy right now!!!!

    While Cloud was impressive, it was Stewart who drew much of the attention on X, formerly known as Twitter, for her clutch performance down the stretch:

    jöel @BizerkJerk

    Breanna Stewart's ability at her size to run the point in a game like this,<br>is the reason why shes so unique.<br><br>truly a 🦄…

    Jabar @feranmiosaks

    Breanna Stewart MVP

    Keshya @7wbb15

    Breanna Stewart doing it all😮‍💨

    CADILLAC DREAMZ @FLY_LIBRA18

    Breanna Stewart is in her bag

    Vada Fly @Vada_Fly

    Breanna Stewart running Point Guard is Nasty Work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Liberty?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Liberty</a>

    Jonathan Hughes @_jhughesballer

    Sabrina Ionescu is Different Different 💯🔥

    Josh Gross @josh3302

    Ionescu really struggled her first couple seasons, but putting great players around her has turned her back into the megastar she was in college. She's all so much more comfortable off-ball and it has shown

    @4TwentyD

    Sabrina Ionescu is a beast honestly 🤯

    oppKENheimer @1KennyBee

    Breana Stewart's got me cheering for a basketball team from New York. Unbelievable

    Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion, joined the Liberty for the 2023 season after spending the first six years of her career with the Seattle Storm. She's aiming for her third title in seven seasons.

    The Liberty are the second team to clinch a berth in the WNBA semifinals, joining the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces, which swept the Chicago Sky in the first round.

    New York will face either the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun or No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals, with Game 1 set for Sept. 24. The Sun and Lynx are tied 1-1 and set for a do-or-die Game 3 on Wednesday.