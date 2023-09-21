Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL PicksSeptember 21, 2023
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL Picks
Our NFL experts felt the wrath of two backdoor covers in Week 2. The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers scored on their last offensive possessions, which tilted the consensus results, but more than half of the crew finished with winning outcomes.
Bleacher Report's NFL expert panel, which includes analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski and Maurice Moton along with editors Wes O'Donnell and Ian Hanford, made some tough decisions this week. They picked against a couple of 0-2 teams that won a division title last season to side with road underdogs.
Before we sort through a Week 3 slate that's full of surprises, let's take a look at the expert standings after Week 2. You'll see some separation among our panel against the spread and a logjam of strong records for straight-up picks, which is a good sign for moneyline bettors.
ATS Standings
1. Davenport: 20-11-1
2. Sobleski: 19-12-1
3. O'Donnell: 18-13-1
T-4. Gagnon: 16-15-1
T-4. Moton: 16-15-1
6. Knox: 15-16-1
7. Hanford 14-17-1
Consensus picks: 16-15-1
SU Standings
1. Knox: 22-10
2. Davenport: 21-11
T-3. Hanford 20-12
T-3. Moton: 20-12
T-3 O'Donnell: 20-12
T-3. Sobleski: 20-12
7. Gagnon: 18-14
Consensus picks: 19-13
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. ET. Check the latest lines at DraftKings. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
DraftKings Line: San Francisco -10
The New York Giants needed to erase a 21-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals last week, which raised serious doubt among our experts that Big Blue covers a double-digit spread against a much better San Francisco 49ers squad.
Moreover, the Giants won't have running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) for this matchup.
Only two brave bettors on the panel believe the Giants have a chance to cover this line—one of them is O'Donnell, who thinks the G-Men will scratch and claw their way into a competitive battle.
"The Giants saved their season in Week 2 but lost Saquon Barkley for a couple of weeks in the process. But this short week road game, which has had the Giants holed up on the West Coast since their historic comeback over Arizona, was always looking like a loss on the schedule anyway.
"Now the deck is truly stacked against them, which means they'll probably punch above their weight, possibly get their first sack of the season (yes, 115 players have recorded at least one sack so far this campaign and none of them are on the Giants), and I'll take a scrappy effort against a significantly better team to cover a double-digit spread."
Predictions
Davenport: 49ers
Gagnon: 49ers
Hanford: Giants
Knox: 49ers
Moton: 49ers
O'Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: 49ers
ATS Consensus: 49ers -10
SU Consensus: 49ers
Score Prediction: 49ers 30, Giants, 16
Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0)
DK Line: Buffalo -6.5
At 2-0, the Washington Commanders have exceeded our early expectations. After a comeback victory over the Denver Broncos, they'll square off with a Buffalo Bills team that found its mojo in a 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Based on previous seasons, bettors should expect the Bills to win this game. They're a perennial playoff contender with Super Bowl aspirations, and the Commanders have finished with a .500 record or worse in six consecutive campaigns.
However, Moton loves the Commanders in this spot because of their ability to rush the passer and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's play-calling impact.
"Our consensus and the public (80 percent) lean heavily toward Buffalo, but Washington has earned more respect than that," Moton said.
"Going into Week 3, the Commanders are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for a league-leading 10 sacks, and they finally have a viable offense with Bieniemy calling the shots. Last week, on the road, Washington came back from a 21-3 deficit to beat Denver 35-33.
"Josh Allen didn't turn the ball over against a bottom-tier Raiders defense in Week 2, but he'll make more mistakes in a matchup with the Commanders' aggressive pass rush. As a result, Buffalo will sweat out a close win at FedExField."
Predictions
Davenport: Bills
Gagnon: Bills
Hanford: Bills
Knox: Bills
Moton: Commanders
O'Donnell: Bills
Sobleski: Commanders
ATS Consensus: Bills -6.5
SU Consensus: Bills
Score Prediction: Bills 28, Commanders 20
Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)
DK Line: Miami -6.5
The Miami Dolphins look like one of the NFL's best teams with a high-powered offense that leads the league in total yards and ranks third in scoring.
Before you take the Dolphins to easily cover against the Denver Broncos, who lost their first two games at home, check in on wideout Jaylen Waddle's status. He's in concussion protocol.
Some of our panel has concerns about Waddle's potential absence and took the points with Denver.
Davenport laid the points with the Dolphins anyway. He described the Broncos' 33-point output in Week 2 as a bit of a mirage.
"This call is a combination of two factors. The first is that I believe in the Dolphins—especially on offense. Raheem Mostert is the best 52-year-old running back in the league. Tyreek Hill and Waddle are the best one-two punch in the NFL at wideout, and a healthy Tua Tagovailoa has superstar potential.
"I do not, however, believe in last week's offensive performance from Denver. Sure, Russell Wilson topped 300 passing yards and averaged over 9.5 yards per attempt. But about half those yards came on three passes (one of which was a Hail Mary), and the week before against a Raiders pass defense exactly no one is afraid of, Wilson averaged 5.2 yards per attempt. The Dolphins are a really good team. The Broncos really aren't. Lay the points."
Predictions
Davenport: Dolphins
Gagnon: Broncos
Hanford: Dolphins
Knox: Broncos
Moton: Broncos
O'Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
ATS Consensus: Dolphins -6.5
SU Consensus: Dolphins
Score Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 21
Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
DK Line: Jacksonville -9.5
Bettors should be careful with this spread even though the Jacksonville Jaguars should beat an inferior division opponent with a banged-up offensive line.
Since the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in 2021, they're 1-3 against the Texans. Sure, he had a nightmarish rookie campaign under former head coach Urban Meyer, but the Texans beat the Jaguars 13-6 in Jacksonville last year.
Most of our experts believe C.J. Stroud's 384-yard two-touchdown passing performance against the Indianapolis Colts last week could be a sign of what's to come for the Texans offense as it goes against the Jaguars' 25th-ranked pass defense.
On the other hand, Knox thinks the Jaguars will try to shake off the stench from a subpar offensive performance and lay it into the Texans, who rank 27th in defensive scoring.
"The Jaguars beat the Colts by 10, and the Colts beat Houston by 11. Jacksonville should win by three scores, right? Unfortunately, the NFL isn't a game of rudimentary math, and this is actually a difficult line for the Jags to cover. Houston's defense has some talent, and C.J. Stroud is playing exceptionally well, given his supporting cast.
"I just get the feeling that Trevor Lawrence and Co. are angry about producing just three field goals against Kansas City. Jacksonville tries running up the score in a bounce-back effort."
Predictions
Davenport: Jaguars
Gagnon: Texans
Hanford: Texans
Knox: Jaguars
Moton: Texans
O'Donnell: Texans
Sobleski: Jaguars
ATS Consensus: Texans +9.5
SU Consensus: Jaguars
Score Prediction: Jaguars 26, Texans 17
Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
DK Line: Baltimore -7.5
Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Baltimore Ravens still need to iron out some wrinkles, specifically with their 19th-ranked passing attack, but they're 10th in scoring and 12th in total yards.
Furthermore, Lamar Jackson has been efficient with a new crop of wide receivers, completing 74.5 percent of his passes. Without J.K. Dobbins (torn Achilles) in the backfield, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill recorded 21 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown combined in a 27-24 Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Despite all the positives in Baltimore and a question mark about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's availability, Sobleski took the points with the road underdog out of respect for head coach Shane Steichen.
"A Colts selection here isn't about whether Indianapolis can beat the Ravens. Rather, Steichen's team is capable of covering a 7.5-point spread. With or without Richardson, who's currently in the league's concussion protocol, Baltimore should expect a heavy dosage of Zack Moss.
"Moss isn't Jonathan Taylor, of course. But he helped turn a horrific running approach in Week 1 into an effective one. If Gardner Minshew is in the lineup, the veteran backup will dink and dunk his way to a few long drives and enough points to keep this within a one-score game."
Predictions
Davenport: Ravens
Gagnon: Ravens
Hanford: Ravens
Knox: Ravens
Moton: Ravens
O'Donnell: Ravens
Sobleski: Colts
ATS Consensus: Ravens -7.5
SU Consensus: Ravens
Score Prediction: Ravens 31, Colts 20
Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1)
DK Line: Detroit -3.5
The Detroit Lions came into the 2023 season with unprecedented buzz, but the Atlanta Falcons have emerged as one of the biggest surprises through the first two weeks.
Following a late comeback home win over the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons should feel confident that they can keep pace with the Lions' 10th-ranked scoring offense, and Hanford buys into that notion.
"I like the Lions to win this one by a field goal or less," Hanford said confidently.
"The Falcons are trending up after a comeback win over the Packers in Week 2. Desmond Ridder found a rhythm as a passer against Green Bay and now gets to face a Lions defense allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league. The Lions may struggle to establish the ground game with a banged-up David Montgomery, which would force them to the air against a Falcons pass defense that has been extremely stingy through two weeks.
"Then there's Bijan Robinson. Detroit's run defense has been stout, but Robinson is a different kind of player. Expect Arthur Smith to lean on Robinson and running mate Tyler Allgeier to open things up for Ridder as the Falcons continue to show they're going to be a tough test this season."
Predictions
Davenport: Falcons
Gagnon: Lions
Hanford: Falcons
Knox: Falcons
Moton: Falcons
O'Donnell: Lions
Sobleski: Falcons
ATS Consensus: Falcons +3.5
SU Consensus: Lions
Score Prediction: Lions 33, Falcons 31
New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1)
DK Line: New England -2.5
The winless New England Patriots will face the New York Jets in a bit of desperation. To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Patriots must avoid an 0-3 start.
Meanwhile, the Jets still have to figure out how to win games with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback. He helped New York beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but the club has lost in his last four starts.
Moton scoffed at the idea that the Jets could cover the spread—let alone win this game.
"Our panel can agree that Wilson isn't a starting-caliber quarterback on the pro level, no matter what his teammates say publicly about him. He's thrown for 17 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with a 55.1 percent completion rate in 24 games (23 starts). Meanwhile, Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones has looked competent with 40 touchdown passes, 26 interceptions and a 66.7 percent career completion rate in 33 contests.
"Wilson has thrown for just two touchdowns and seven interceptions in four games against the Patriots. New England's defense will continue to eat him alive while it loads the box to stop running backs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall.
"Gang Green hasn't beaten New England since Week 17 of the 2015 season. The Patriots will extend their 14-game win streak to 15 over the Jets with a comfortable six-plus-point victory."
Predictions
Davenport: Patriots
Gagnon: Patriots
Hanford: Patriots
Knox: Patriots
Moton: Patriots
O'Donnell: Patriots
Sobleski: Patriots
ATS Consensus: Patriots -2.5
SU Consensus: Patriots
Score Prediction: Patriots 20, Jets 16
Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
DK Line: Minnesota -1
Last year, these teams clinched playoff berths. Now, both squads go into a potential elimination game for postseason contention. The team that loses will have an extremely difficult pathway back to the playoffs.
Following a 34-28 Thursday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings have had extra time to prepare for this game.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers can't seem to close games, losing small fourth-quarter leads in both defeats.
While these clubs have zero combined wins, they're going to put on an offensive fireworks show. The Chargers field the sixth-ranked scoring attack, and the Vikings have one of the league's best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson for a matchup with a defense that's giving up the most yards through the air.
O'Donnell picked the Chargers to come out on top in a battle between two flawed but entertaining teams.
"One of these playoff teams from a year ago will surprisingly drop to 0-3 to start the season. Yes, a tie is technically possible by NFL rules and both sides could remain winless, but the play of the Chargers and Vikings would likely have us see a missed field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime followed by a game-winning walk-off field goal blocked and somehow returned for a touchdown. That is how ridiculous these two teams are.
"Give me the one point (and better overall team) in what will likely be a high-scoring nail-biter. The Chargers will finally turn the ball over but will also finally win."
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Gagnon: Chargers
Hanford: Chargers
Knox: Vikings
Moton: Chargers
O'Donnell: Chargers
Sobleski: Chargers
ATS Consensus: Chargers +1
SU Consensus: Chargers
Score Prediction: Chargers 38, Vikings 35
New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1)
DK Line: Green Bay -2
Offensively, the New Orleans Saints haven't played efficient football, specifically in the red zone.
Going into Week 3, the Saints rank 29th in red-zone scoring (touchdowns), which explains why they're 0-1-1 ATS as favorites in their first two games.
Though the Saints seem untrustworthy ATS, Davenport sided with them as road underdogs over the Green Bay Packers, who squandered a sizeable fourth-quarter lead last week.
"This game should be sponsored by either a used car lot or a personal injury attorney, because my trust level in both teams is—I don't," Davenport said.
"The Saints can't run the ball and Derek Carr hasn't played especially well, but thanks to one of the NFL's most underrated defenses, New Orleans is 2-0.
"Any confidence I had in the Packers after they took care of the Bears in Week 1 all but evaporated when Green Bay blew a double-digit lead last week against the 1955 Atlanta Falcons.
"This is a toss-up—but from 1 to 53 the Saints have a better roster and a more experienced quarterback. They'll squeak out another ugly win—and the Cheeseheads will start getting restless about their 'new' starting quarterback."
Predictions
Davenport: Saints
Gagnon: Packers
Hanford: Packers
Knox: Saints
Moton: Saints
O'Donnell: Packers
Sobleski: Packers
ATS Consensus: Packers -2
SU Consensus: Packers
Score Prediction: Packers 20, Saints 17
Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)
DK Line: Cleveland -3.5
Last Monday, the Cleveland Browns took a gut punch in a 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost the game and running back Nick Chubb (knee) for the season.
Somehow, without arguably the engine of their offense, the Browns remain favorites in the eyes of oddsmakers. Our panel doesn't even see a scenario in which Cleveland wins this game because quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't looked like the player who earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods between 2018 and 2020.
On behalf of the entire panel, Sobleski explained why Tennessee should win outright.
"The Browns are reeling after yet another demoralizing loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Nick Chubb suffering a devastating knee injury," Sobleski wrote.
"While the Browns' defensive front should hunt against the Titans' subpar offensive line, Tannehill and Co. are still capable of doing enough to keep the game close and pull out the victory.
"Besides, the Browns offense now falls squarely on the shoulders of Watson, who has been downright terrible as Cleveland's starting quarterback. As Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo noted, Watson's overall grade and pass grade rank 35th and 36th, respectively, since joining the team."
Predictions
Davenport: Titans
Gagnon: Titans
Hanford: Titans
Knox: Titans
Moton: Titans
O'Donnell: Titans
Sobleski: Titans
ATS Consensus: Titans +3.5
SU Consensus: Titans
Score Prediction: Titans 23, Browns 20
Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
DK Line: Seattle -6
In an impressive offensive showcase, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 37-31 in overtime on the road without both of their starting tackles. Now, they come back home as a touchdown favorite over the winless Carolina Panthers.
A majority of our panel expects Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to bludgeon the Panthers' 25th-ranked run defense in a comfortable victory.
Gagnon thinks the road underdog can hang with a potentially fatigued Seahawks squad. Furthermore, he hasn't bought into Geno Smith's career revival yet.
"This number is too big for a banged-up Seattle team that has flown across the country in back-to-back weeks and is coming off an exhausting win in Detroit. I still believe Smith is overrated, and if the Panthers can push the Saints, they should be able to hang with the Seahawks. Seattle by a field goal."
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Gagnon: Panthers
Hanford: Seahawks
Knox: Seahawks
Moton: Seahawks
O'Donnell: Seahawks
Sobleski: Seahawks
ATS Consensus: Seahawks -6
SU Consensus: Seahawks
Score Prediction: Seahawks 31, Panthers 23
Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
DK Line: Dallas -12
Most analysts expected the Arizona Cardinals to look like the worst team in the league, but they've been competitive in both their losses and covered the spread in back-to-back weeks.
This week, the Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys, who have the NFL's best point differential (plus-60). Based on their previous win margins, the Cowboys seem like a safe overwhelming favorite.
Though all of our experts expect the Cowboys to win this game, Gagnon picked the Cardinals in a backdoor-cover scenario to make it 3-0 for Arizona ATS.
"This isn't necessarily a trap game for the Cowboys, but after two huge wins, I could see them looking past the Cardinals and ahead to New England and San Francisco. The Cards should have beaten the Giants at home last week and should be able to keep this respectable. Throw in backdoor-cover possibilities in Glendale, Arizona, and I'm feeling decent about this one."
Predictions
Davenport: Cowboys
Gagnon: Cardinals
Hanford: Cowboys
Knox: Cowboys
Moton: Cowboys
O'Donnell: Cowboys
Sobleski: Cowboys
ATS Consensus: Cowboys -12
SU Consensus: Cowboys
Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 12
Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
DK Line: Kansas City -13
We've become so accustomed to the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant performances in September during the Patrick Mahomes era that their 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars raises some doubt about this massive spread.
Even though the Bears rank 31st in defensive scoring and average 18.5 points through the first two weeks, most of our panel didn't lay the points on a 13-point line.
Knox chose to look at this matchup in a different light—with a focus on the Chiefs defense.
"This is a huge line, and the Chiefs haven't looked particularly good offensively this season, so I understand not trusting them to cover. Kansas City's defense, however, has quietly impressed, allowing just two touchdowns in two games. Justin Fields continues to hold the ball too long, and I have zero faith that Luke Getsy will utilize Fields as a runner (four carries in Week 2).
"Travis Kelce should perform better in his second game back, and this should be a get-right game for the Chiefs offense. If it isn't, it's time for Andy Reid's finger to start hovering over the panic button."
Predictions
Davenport: Bears
Gagnon: Bears
Hanford: Bears
Knox: Chiefs
Moton: Bears
O'Donnell: Bears
Sobleski: Bears
ATS Consensus: Bears +13
SU Consensus: Chiefs
Score Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bears 20
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
DK Line: Las Vegas -2.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers rebounded from an embarrassing season-opening 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a hard-fought 26-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns last Monday.
However, the Steelers offense leaves a lot to be desired. Pittsburgh's defense scored 12 of its 26 points in the win over Cleveland.
Perhaps the Raiders defense serves as an elixir for the Steelers' offensive struggles as it did for the turnover-prone Buffalo Bills last week.
In Week 2, the Raiders didn't record a takeaway, and Josh Allen carved them up for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo also ran for 183 yards (5.2 yards per carry).
Hanford expects the Steelers to win in a get-right game for the offense.
"Pittsburgh has looked less than impressive through two weeks but now has a chance to get right against Las Vegas in Week 3," Hanford wrote. "If the Steelers offense is going to find its footing, it has to be here or Matt Canada may hear the 'Fire Canada' chants all the way in Vegas.
"Kenny Pickett targeted George Pickens 10 times in Week 2 and that connection should continue to improve. The run game is still a mess, but Jaylen Warren looks like the best option over Najee Harris as the Steelers have to find ways to generate big plays. Pat Freiermuth should finally get involved as well against a Raiders defense that's struggled against tight ends through two weeks.
"I'll take Pittsburgh to build on a scrappy defensive performance, show signs of life on offense and steal a win on the road in a low-scoring game. Nothing says Mike Tomlin's Steelers like a winning record that no one can quite explain."
Predictions
Davenport: Raiders
Gagnon: Raiders
Hanford: Steelers
Knox: Raiders
Moton: Raiders
O'Donnell: Steelers
Sobleski: Steelers
ATS Consensus: Raiders -2.5
SU Consensus: Raiders
Score Prediction: Raiders 23, Steelers 20
Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
DK Line: Philadelphia -5
As the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has new life on his career, and he's helped lead the club to a 2-0 start.
In the first game of this week's Monday Night Football doubleheader, we'll find out if a Mayfield-led offense can keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, who rank fifth in scoring.
Within our crew, Moton stood alone to take the points with Tampa Bay because of his concerns about the Eagles defense.
"Right now, Mayfield looks sort of like 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith, who had a similar start to the previous season. He's been efficient and added some volume to his passing numbers (26-of-34 for 317 yards and a touchdown) in a 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears last week.
"Because of his disappointing past, Mayfield, who went No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft, has to do a lot more to prove that he's capable of leading a competitive offense in a close game with a Super Bowl contender.
"With that being said, the Eagles defense has allowed seven total passing touchdowns to Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins. Philadelphia can still get after the quarterback (four sacks), but its defense has given up a lot of big plays under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
"As the better team, Philadelphia should win this game, but Mayfield will open more eyes while on the Monday Night Football stage with a productive performance that takes this game down to the final minutes."
Predictions
Davenport: Eagles
Gagnon: Eagles
Hanford: Eagles
Knox: Eagles
Moton: Buccaneers
O'Donnell: Eagles
Sobleski: Eagles
ATS Consensus: Eagles -5
SU Consensus: Eagles
Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 20
Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
DK Line: Cincinnati -2
The Cincinnati Bengals may have to salvage their playoff hopes without quarterback Joe Burrow.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Burrow's status is "very much up in the air" because of a calf injury. Remember, he missed time during training camp because of a calf strain.
Despite the uncertainty around Burrow, Moton thinks the Bengals can lean on the ground game to pull out a victory.
"As of Wednesday, we have no idea if Burrow will play Monday night. Cincinnati finds itself in dire straits. Since 1979, only six teams have started 0-3 and made the playoffs. Most recently, the Houston Texans accomplished that feat in 2018.
"Whether Burrow plays at less than 100 percent or not, we're going to see a stacked offense with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and a solid offensive line score enough points to win by a field goal over a young Los Angeles Rams squad.
"Away from all the well-deserved spotlight on rookie sensation Puka Nacua, the Rams have allowed the second-most yards per carry (5.3) through two weeks. Burrow or Jake Browning will hand the ball off several times to Mixon, who will lead Cincinnati to a three-point victory."
Predictions
Davenport: Rams
Gagnon: Bengals
Hanford: Rams
Knox: Rams
Moton: Bengals
O'Donnell: Rams
Sobleski: Rams
ATS Consensus: Rams +2
SU Consensus: Rams
Score Prediction: Rams 22, Bengals 20
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.