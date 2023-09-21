Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL Picks

15 of 16

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has new life on his career, and he's helped lead the club to a 2-0 start.

In the first game of this week's Monday Night Football doubleheader, we'll find out if a Mayfield-led offense can keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, who rank fifth in scoring.

Within our crew, Moton stood alone to take the points with Tampa Bay because of his concerns about the Eagles defense.

"Right now, Mayfield looks sort of like 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith, who had a similar start to the previous season. He's been efficient and added some volume to his passing numbers (26-of-34 for 317 yards and a touchdown) in a 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears last week.

"Because of his disappointing past, Mayfield, who went No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft, has to do a lot more to prove that he's capable of leading a competitive offense in a close game with a Super Bowl contender.

"With that being said, the Eagles defense has allowed seven total passing touchdowns to Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins. Philadelphia can still get after the quarterback (four sacks), but its defense has given up a lot of big plays under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

"As the better team, Philadelphia should win this game, but Mayfield will open more eyes while on the Monday Night Football stage with a productive performance that takes this game down to the final minutes."

Predictions

Davenport: Eagles

Gagnon: Eagles

Hanford: Eagles

Knox: Eagles

Moton: Buccaneers

O'Donnell: Eagles

Sobleski: Eagles

ATS Consensus: Eagles -5

SU Consensus: Eagles