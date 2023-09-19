Padres Player Says Manager Bob Melvin, GM A.J. Preller Have 'Unfixable' Relationship

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Whether it's in the dugout or the front office, change could be on the horizon for the San Diego Padres following a bitterly disappointing season.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin wrote what's effectively a postmortem on the 2023 Padres, and the dynamic between manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller was among the subplots examined. The report cited an anonymous Padres player who said their relationship is "unfixable."

Rosenthal and Lin added "the rift between the two became one of the worst-kept secrets in baseball."

Among other things, there's a belief Preller is micromanaging and failing to take into account the physical toll of an MLB regular season when he emphasizes the need for more strenuous workouts before games.

One former staff member also described to Rosenthal and Lin how Preller "tries to be almost a friend to players, leaving Melvin and his coaches to deliver tougher messages."

Rosenthal and Lin didn't totally absolve Melvin from blame for the Padres' 73-78 record, citing his bullpen usage as one mark against him.

But Preller is the common denominator for a franchise that has by and large flattered to deceive—the 2022 season aside.

This isn't even the first time The Athletic published what was a scathing portrayal of San Diego's internal turmoil. Rosethal, Lin and colleague Eno Sarris wrote in October 2021 about "Preller's reputation as a micromanager, his track record of dubious roster construction and a perceived tendency to shift blame."

Hiring Melvin was supposed to symbolize an evolution from Preller in terms of how he handled business behind the scenes.

Unlike predecessors Andy Green and Jayce Tingler, Melvin had a proven track record as an MLB manager and a wealth of experience. The 61-year-old felt perfectly suited to lead a star-laden roster that subsequently got even more top-heavy with the additions of Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts.

"A.J. is looking for the guy to push the superstars that he acquired," a former Padres coach said to Rosenthal and Lin. "And I don't know who the right guy is to do that. If it's not BoMel, then who is it?"

Both in the 2021 article and the newest report, Rosenthal and Lin praised Preller's ability as a talent evaluator.

Fernando Tatís Jr. was only 17 when San Diego landed him in the James Shields trade. Ethan Salas was 16 when the Padres signed him in January, and he has already skyrocketed up top prospect lists. Emmanuel Clase, Luis Castillo, Josh Naylor and David Bednar all featured for San Diego's farm system at some level.