Deion Sanders, Colorado Sell Out CFB Season Tickets for 1st Time in School History

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In the midst of a 3-0 start in their first year under head coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes are enjoying the fruits of their early-season success.

The Buffaloes announced on Tuesday that every home game has been sold out for the remainder of the year, marking the first such occurrence in program history.

According to a release, the closest Colorado came to achieving the feat was in 1993 when it sold out five out of six home games. There have only been five instances where four of six home games were sold out in a single season, with each of them coming between 1990 and 1996.

Sanders has crafted one of the quickest turnarounds in college football history, as he took over a team that went 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes are just the fourth team in FBS history to open with a 3-0 record a year after losing 11 games.

Colorado has become the talk of the sports world thanks to its impressive start. The Buffaloes shocked many when they opened the year with an upset win over then-No. 17 TCU, and they followed that up with a statement victory over Nebraska.

This past weekend, Colorado took down rival Colorado State in double overtime after overcoming an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. The game drew 9.3 million viewers, the most ever for a late-night college football game on ESPN.