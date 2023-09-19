Kristin Cavallari Tells Travis Kelce 'I Was in Love with You' amid Taylor Swift Rumor

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nineteen years ago, Kristin Cavallari made her debut on our television as the villain in a love triangle with Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad on Laguna Beach.

It appears we might be headed for a new love triangle.

Well, OK, not really.

But Cavallari did reveal her "TV crush" on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he's been rumored to be hanging out with pop star Taylor Swift.

"You've probably heard the term 'TV crush,' right?" Cavallari told Kelce on her podcast. "Like, you know what a TV crush is? It's when you see someone on TV, you probably haven't met them yet but you just have this like little crush on them? You were 100 percent my TV crush when this show was on.

"I was in love with you."

