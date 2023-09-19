X

    Damian Lillard: 'I'd Never' Join Steph Curry's Warriors; Rather Lose Every Year

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard may want a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, but not if that means heading to Golden State.

    The All-Star guard said he would rather lose every year than join the Warriors' established dynasty.

    "I respect what they've been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever, and I'm from there obviously. That's home. But I can't go be a part of that," Lillard said (53-minute mark) on It Is What It Is. "They won four championships. What I look like going to try to do that?

    "... It don't even make sense. I'd never do nothing like that. I'd lose every year before I go."

