Damian Lillard: 'I'd Never' Join Steph Curry's Warriors; Rather Lose Every Year

Damian Lillard may want a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, but not if that means heading to Golden State.

The All-Star guard said he would rather lose every year than join the Warriors' established dynasty.

"I respect what they've been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever, and I'm from there obviously. That's home. But I can't go be a part of that," Lillard said (53-minute mark) on It Is What It Is. "They won four championships. What I look like going to try to do that?

"... It don't even make sense. I'd never do nothing like that. I'd lose every year before I go."

