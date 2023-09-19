USWNT Legend Mia Hamm Headlines Class of 24 ICONs for EA Sports FC 24 Video Game

EA Sports

United States women's national team legend Mia Hamm is among the Ultimate Team ICONs that will debut in EA Sports FC 24.

Hamm won a pair of gold medals in the Summer Olympics and helped the USWNT win the Women's World Cup on two occasions. The 51-year-old was a key contributor to the 1999 squad whose triumph created a legacy that's still felt today.

Hamm is one of eight ICONs who will debut in EA Sports FC, which is the first installment of the video game franchise since the company moved on from its partnership with FIFA.

The France national team is well represented thanks to the inclusions of Camille Abily and Franck Ribéry.

Abily helped Olympique Lyonnais win 10 French titles, and the club was equally dominant on the domestic stage. Lyon claimed a Women's Champions League winner's medal five times thanks to the dynamic midfielder.

"It's a real honor to be included among the ICONS and Legends of football in FC 24," Abily said of her inclusion. "I'm also delighted that this year the female players will be making their debut alongside the male players, which is excellent news for women's football, and a great way of raising the profile and recognition of our sport among the general public."

The best spell of Ribéry's career came abroad with Bayern Munich. He retired as a nine-time Bundesliga champion and won the Champions League on one occasion. The 40-year-old also contributed to the national team when Les Bleus were runners-up at the 2006 World Cup.

England also has two new representatives: Bobby Charlton and Kelly Smith.

Charlton won the English First Division and the European Cup with Manchester United, and he rode England's World Cup victory to the Ballon d'Or in 1966. Smith is the second all-time goalscorer for the women's national team and was a leading figure behind Arsenal's dominance of what was the England's top women's division.